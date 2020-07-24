BREAKING* GTA Online: Rockstar confirm new heists & location in future update

The world is about to expand in a big way – get ready to leave Los Santos behind!

GTA V may be rapidly heading towards its third generation of console, but the juggernaut online mode continues to grow and improve.

Rockstar have teased a big update to GTA Online coming soon!

While Red Dead Online players will be getting a massive new update on 28 July, GTA Online players are only taunted with a “summer update” name.

However, the content looks like it will be second to none.

“A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.”

FRESH WHEELS: GTA Online already has an amazing array of cars

But wait, there’s more…

Promised “later this year”, Rockstar say GTA Online will get its biggest ever update.

Rockstar promises “our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location.”

This could be to coincide with the arrival of next-gen consoles, but whether we have to wait that long or not it is sure to be worth it!

What could the new location be?

The phrase “entirely new location” is certainly an eye-catcher.

Players know Los Santos like the back of their hand now, so where could we be going?

FLY ME AWAY: Players will be off to a new location soon!

While a visit to Vice City or Liberty City seems unlikely, both could be considered “entirely new” to GTA Online.

Fans have certainly longed for a trip to the old haunts, or even a stop off in San Andreas.