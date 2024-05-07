Popular "Panda" Nike Dunks available below their retail price

Nike's Dunk Low "Panda" sneakers have become a staple in streetwear since their 2021 release, featuring a clean, versatile black and white color scheme that pairs well with any outfit. The sleek design and comfortable fit make them practically perfect for daily wear in our eyes.

That is great, of course, but what's better than all of that is the fact you can pick up a pair for yourself below their retail price thanks to StockX. It's a great sneaker deal, especially for a colorway as popular as this one—let's take a closer look at it...

Credit: Nike

Designed initially for basketball, the Nike Dunk Low has seamlessly transitioned to streetwear, especially this "Panda" release.

Featuring sleek overlays and classic team colors, this iconic trainer embodies the spirit of the '80s with its high-quality leather upper that not only looks stylish but also improves with wear. It boasts modern footwear technology too, helping to add comfort that meets the demands of the 21st Century.

Classic Nike branding can be found on the nylon tongue too, while the midsole is dressed in traditional white to maintain that iconic Nike Dunk look from the '80s.

If you need a new pair of daily kicks, make sure you check out the "Panda" Dunks while their price is below retail. You can secure your pair using the link below if you're interested.

