Nike Air Force 1 Low LX NBHD "Sequoia" Sneakers Now 24% OFF!

Upgrade your shoe collection for less!

05 Mar 2024 9:54 AM +00:00

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LX NBHD "Sequoia" is one of the latest colourways to join the legendary sneaker line that has been a staple in sneakerhead wardrobes for decades. And now, for a limited time, you can add this iconic piece to your collection at 24% off.

Originally priced at $140, these sought-after sneakers are now available for just $105.97. This great sneaker deal is an exceptional opportunity for fans of the Air Force 1 to own a piece of sneaker history at a reduced price. Let's dive into the details...

click to enlarge Credit: Nike

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LX NBHD "Sequoia" isn't just about looks. It features premium materials and an ‘80s-style construction, ensuring durability, comfort, all thanks to Air technology, and retro style.

The blend of Sequoia with Light Orewood Brown details adds a touch of nature-inspired sophistication to the shoes and any outfit you pair them with, making these sneakers versatile enough for both casual and more dressed-up occasions. With the added bonus of a significant discount, there's never been a better time to secure your pair.

Read More: Best sneakers

Into Air Force 1s but this colourway isn't for you? Check out our list of the best Air Force 1s around - you might just find your next sneaker purchase!

For more articles like this, take a look at our RealKit and Affiliates page.