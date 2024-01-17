Best Monitor For Football Manager 2024

See the bigger picture by adding one of these great monitors to your setup.

If you're a dedicated FM player, owning the best monitor for Football Manager is an excellent way to unlock the full potential of the game while also increasing your level of immersion significantly.

While it might seem like any monitor would do the trick, or that owning a monitor isn't necessary at all if you play on one of the best laptops for Football Manager, we'd argue otherwise.

There are a ton of reasons why loading up this amazing football game on a big screen is the way forward, with the key to it all being you're able to see far more of the game's intricacies, including various player and team stats, all on one screen. Having 4K, or at least FHD, visuals doesn't hurt either, even if Football Manager's graphics aren't that of EA FC's.

It's what one of the best sports simulator games deserves at the end of the day. And, if you already own one of the best PCs for Football Manager, there's a good chance you'll need a monitor to pair it with anyway, which is exactly where our list of top picks comes in to help. Based on price, performance, and general reviews, these are the best monitors for FM we could find...

1. Dell UltraSharp U2723QE

Best Windows monitor for Football Manager

Size: 27" - Resolution: 4K - Screen Type: LED-backlit LCD - Refresh Rate: 60Hz - Response Time: 5ms (GtG) - Ports: HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4,

USB-C, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, Audio line-out (mini-jack), LAN

We're kicking things off with the Dell UltraSharp U2723QE; a hugely impressive monitor whose range of ports, excellent screen, and additional features make it a particularly great choice with Football Manager players on a Windows device.

Dell sees this screen as the ultimate display for productivity. Just a single USB-C offers you the flexibility to connect it to multiple USB devices, so you can play Football Manager while browsing the internet if you wish. It's built for comfort too, as you can tilt, swivel, and adjust its height to suit whatever angle and position you want to play at.

Its biggest upside, however, is its screen. The 4K, IPS-paneled, LED-backlit LCD boasts some incredible colours with 98% DCI-P3 and VESA DisplayHDR 400 as well as contrast with a 2000:1 ratio. All of this means Football Manager, as well as whatever else you use it for, will look better than ever, which is definitely hard to say no to.

The addition of ComfortView Plus is a huge boon too, because Football Manager is a slow game to play, meaning you'll often find yourself playing for hours on end to actually get anywhere. This technology reduces potentially harmful blue light emissions, making it much easier to stare and concentrate on your tactical decisions as you simulate through an entire season.

2. BenQ PD2725U

Best Mac monitor for Football Manager

Size: 27" - Resolution: 4K - Screen Type: LED - Refresh Rate: 60Hz - Response Time: 5ms (GtG) - Ports: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort v1.4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-B, USB 3.1

The Dell UltraSharp U2723QE is great if you play on a Windows PC, but if you're an Apple user, this BenQ PD2725U is a rather compelling alternative.

It's similar in many ways to the aforementioned Dell screen, with it boasting a 4K resolution, 100% sRGB colour coverage with Delta E ≤ 3, and an ergonomic stand to help you position it to your liking. However, the shining star of it all is that it comes with a Thunderbolt 3 port.

This is a huge deal for Apple users, as it allows you to hook whatever device you're using up to it with ease and experience the quickest speeds possible. That might not mean too much for Football Manager specifically, but does come in handy for general use. The presence of its unique M-book mode is great too, as it automatically syncs things like colour between your devices so you don't have to.

It also comes with built-in eye care, and, at 27", there's plenty of room on this thing to see all your team's stats and performance data on one screen. This kind of information is paramount and could make all the difference between winning and losing titles come the end of your season.

3. Philips Evnia 34M2C8600

Best ultrawide monitor for Football Manager

Size: 34" - Resolution: WQHD - Screen Type: OLED - Refresh Rate: 175Hz - Response Time: 0.03ms (GtG) - Ports: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB 3.2, Audio

If you've ever wondered what playing Football Manager on an ultrawide screen would be like, this Philips Evnia 34M2C8600 monitor has all the answers.

The tactical benefits of being able to see the entire pitch in detail during a game are huge, and can, in turn, add a little more realism to this highly in-depth sports management game. Just think of all the flaws in your tactic you'll be able to spot and adjust when watching your games on a bigger screen... actually, maybe don't think about that if you're on a losing streak.

Philips has considered how you view a screen of this size as well. It therefore comes with a 1800R curve to keep you immersed in management, while also keeping all the information you need clearly in your sight.

If you're a bit of an avid gamer outside of Football Manager, then you'll be pleased to hear it has a 175Hz refresh rate, and it can respond to your commands in around 0.03ms at its peak. While this may not help you win a football match, it will help when playing games like Call of Duty on this excellent ultrawide monitor.

4. BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K

Best budget monitor for Football Manager

Size: 24" - Resolution: 1080p - Screen Type: LCD - Refresh Rate: 144Hz - Response Time: 1ms - Ports: HDMI 1.4, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.2, Audio

All the screens we've covered so far are great in their own ways, but you could argue they're all a bit expensive if you just need a screen to play Football Manager on. That's where this budget-friendly BenQ ZOWIE monitor comes in, although it's more of a powerhouse than its price tag lets on, especially for gaming.

Capable of up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this thing is ultrafast considering its price. Okay, it may not be as big as the other screens we've mentioned, but at 24", it's not exactly laptop-sized, and being a little smaller means it takes up far less desk space anyway.

You could consider the lack of 4K visuals to be another concession, but its 1080p resolution isn't exactly bad for playing a game that's not known for being graphically taxing on.

Ergonomically, this monitor is a dream, as you're able to tilt and adjust its height, and swivel the base to suit your setup. Plus, it features a quick access menu that makes adjusting the on-screen settings a breeze, allowing you to perfectly tailor it to your Football Manager needs.

5. Sony INZONE M9

Best monitor for Football Manager for console users

Size: 27" - Resolution: 4K - Screen Type: LCD - Refresh Rate: 144Hz - Response Time: 1ms (GtG) - Ports: HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, USB-B, USB-A, Audio

For anyone playing on Xbox or, even better, a PlayStation, then the Sony INZONE M9 is well worth putting on your radar.

We say even better for PlayStation because this monitor is made by Sony, the manufacturer behind the console. As a result, it automatically adjusts settings, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and the picture mode, when connected to a PS5. That makes setting it up incredibly easy, allowing you to jump right into a new save in no time.

Its range of ports means it can also be used with the Xbox Series X/S, and all its settings can be manually adjusted to your liking anyway. But its 4K picture is what really makes it stand out, as is its 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time.

We've already said these things aren't absolutely necessary for Football Manager, but it is definitely nice playing the game in as much detail and as quickly as possible. Also, these kinds of specs come in handy when playing other games, which we're confident you'll be doing seeing as you own a video game console.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Don't worry if a few questions have sprung to mind reading this. We've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

Do you need a monitor to play Football Manager?

No, you don't necessarily need a monitor to play Football Manager because you can showcase it on a laptop, TV, or even phone with FM Mobile if you wish. However, a monitor is typically larger than a laptop screen, which does have several key benefits (more on that later). That being said, you'll probably need a monitor if you plan to play the game on a desktop PC, as most don't come as an all-in-one package with a screen built in.

The step up from this would be a TV, as mentioned above. A TV would most likely be a step up in size from a monitor though, so you'd need more space to house one. As a result, a TV would probably only work if you play the game on a console. In this case, it's an excellent choice for your managerial career.

So, while a monitor is a common display option, it's not a strict requirement to play Football Manager. The game is designed to be flexible and playable on various devices with screens of different sizes.

What size monitor is best for Football Manager?

The best monitor size for Football Manager, or any other game, is largely subjective and depends on personal preferences. However, we believe there are a few advantages to playing the game on a larger screen, the first being that you can see far more information about your team's performance, player stats, and more with the game showcased on a big display.

This is especially useful during matches, as certain skins will provide information about your team's stats, your opponent's stats, formations, and shots, and can sometimes provide a handy visualizer that can help you understand whether you're dominating or being dominated. If you've ever tried playing Football Manager on a laptop, you'll understand that all of this won't fit on a smaller screen.

Of course, the bigger you go, the more space your screen will take up. That is definitely something you'll need to keep in mind, along with the added price that comes with investing in more screen real estate.

Personally, I play the game on a 27" monitor when I can. I find this size to be optimal for navigating menus, viewing player profiles, and tinkering with my tactics in a game based on the available stats, especially compared to when I used to play on my 15.6" laptop.

