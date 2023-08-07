Best Football Games 2023

Discovering the best football games is likely to involve a lot of play testing, especially if you’re not familiar with the sport’s most popular titles. As we're living in an era so abundant with new releases as well, there is an array of amazing options available across all major consoles, mobile, and PC.

Fortunately, we've made this search considerably easier by highlighting some of the best football games based on their features, while also including all the platforms each game is available on. So, if you don't want to slip on your best football boots and get out on the field, kicking back and playing the game virtually is one great, entertaining alternative to consider.

Just to reiterate, picking out a great football game isn’t an easy task, as the internet is chock full of people presenting misleading information. For example, if you happen to stumble upon a forum thread about a particular football game, you’ll likely find a commenter bemoaning the lack of stadium or team name licensing, when these two things may have been deliberately left out by the game’s developers in the first place! At the end of it all, your perception of a game may be tainted by an individual’s biased viewpoints, which is why we’re here to change that with a more open-minded approach to our selection.

With all that in mind, let’s dissect the very best football games on the market.

Best football games

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: EA Sports

1. FIFA 23

Platforms:

You simply can’t have a roundup of the best football games without the inclusion of EA Sport’s FIFA. Their iconic “EA Sports It’s in the Game” slogan is firmly etched in the minds of gamers whenever they boot up their console to play this title, with the very first release dating all the way back to 1993! Anyway, let’s get past nostalgia out of the way and focus on the present day.

FIFA 23 has features and game modes which we'd argue are currently unmatched elsewhere if you're interested in actually controlling the players. The first standout is HyperMotion 2 technology, which delivers ultra-realistic gameplay and movement animations in-game thanks to data derived from footage captured from two full-match motion shoots and five training drills in real life.

Read More: Best controllers for FIFA

The game also allows you to engineer precise shooting actions through a unique skill-based, risk-versus-reward shooting mechanic. Essentially, you can control a player like Erling Haaland and create a couple of inches of space between the opposition defenders before picking your shooting spot and triggering a powerful strike through an extra button press to rifle the ball past the goalkeeper. Sounds fun, right?

Beyond the in-game mechanics, the game also comes with fascinating pre-match build-up that adds a sense of realism to every fixture. And, we of course have to mention Ultimate Team. Okay, the game mode has its flaws, but the concept of collecting virtual "football cards/stickers" was great when it launched in 2009, and continues to captivate fans to this day.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Sports Interactive

2. Football Manager 2023

Platforms:

Next up with have a game that takes simulated management to the next level. Football Manager puts you in the hot seat as you guide your chosen team to domestic, continental, and even international glory.

The game places a huge emphasis on tactical competence, as it comes with a flexible tactics creator that players can use to design their own formations and preferred playing styles. Within this module, you get to select player roles and duties, which govern how members of your team behave when they’re on the field. For instance, if you have Casemiro set to a “Defensive Midfielder” role, he will primarily hold his position in front of the defence. and look to recycle possession.

Read More: Best laptops for Football Manager

Football Manager also relays your team’s performance in an interactive way, with clever match animations that depict what your players are trying to do against opponents on the pitch. In reference to this year's games, Sports Interactive said:

“AI managers will now be more open to chasing leads, and will react more realistically when they are playing against an in-form team. In a title challenge, a crucial cup clash or a relegation nail-biter, the AI managers will be more likely to react better to each shifting scenario. Our improvements will also see changes in how the AI managers select their formations, along with the specific player roles they choose. Importantly, they are savvier in how they evaluate their team shape and balance.”

This game also offers quite an immersive matchday experience, particularly due to the inclusion of UEFA Club Competition licenses for Champions League, Super Cup, Europa League, and Conference League fixtures. As a result, you get different matchday graphics on European game nights, from branded official match balls to things like bespoke podiums for trophy presentations and relevant club competition branding for scoreboards and team sheets.

Ultimately, you’ve got a great game here that you can play for hours on end, especially because you can carry your PC or laptop with you wherever you go. In terms of management rather than controlling a team, we firmly believe there is no better option on the market right now than Football Manager.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Konami

3. eFootball

Platforms:

Up next, we have a game formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer. Does that name ring a bell? Well, if not, just know that for a number of years, this title has been a fierce rival of FIFA. Nowadays though, it's transitioned to eFootball, and stands out on its own for a number of key reasons.

First and foremost, it's a free-to-play game where you get to purchase season packs that reflect certain football trends that are happening in the real world of the sport. For example, Season 5 of this game is all about a “European showdown”, which mimicked the intensity of the European fixtures towards the end of the past season.

Read More: Best TVs for sports games

eFootball also has its own "Ultimate Team-style" game mode known as Dream Team where you can sign and develop high-profile talents as well as legends of the game to create world-beating sides.

Okay, upon release the graphics may not have been up to standard, but nowadays this is more than just a decent FIFA alternative, and is actually a pretty solid football title, especially as it doesn’t cost a penny to boot up.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: First Touch Games

4. Dream League Soccer 2023

Platforms:

Dream League Soccer differs from our entries so far as it's a mobile game that allows you to sculpt a team of players who you believe can challenge for the greatest honours that the game has to offer.

From over 4,000 FIFPRO licensed players, you get to choose your playing squad to rise through eight different divisions in the pursuit of ultimate sporting glory. You also get to enjoy 3D-captured player animations that accentuate the athletic movement of these professionals, as well as in-game commentary that will keep you up to date with proceedings as matches take place.

Read More: Best monitors for FIFA

It also comes with an impressive range of gamification options, as Dream League Soccer includes a module where you can upgrade the stadium of your chosen team by improving the infrastructural facilities. More so, managers can customise their hairstyles and outfits from a whole host of different clothing options and accessories, making your game personal to you.

All in all, this is a really detailed game for people looking to have some leisure time with their mobile devices.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: Psyonix

5. Rocket League

Platforms:

Last but not least, we have Rocket League, which is probably the most interesting football concept we’ve come across. It can basically be described as a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem. You control a car on a circle-shaped field in most cases, with the aim being to knock a large football into your opponent’s goal.

This game is different from the others on the list when it comes to how it’s played. It involves players racing to hit the ball with their car once kick-off is signalled. With the ball in play, the clock winds down until a team scores by hitting the ball into the opposing team’s goal, at which point players return to their starting positions and repeat that process until time runs out. Of course, the team with the most goals at the end of regulation time is declared the winner.

Read more: Best gaming monitors for sports games

That's just covering the gameplay though. Rocket League also features a whole host of different "pitches" to play on, and a ton of customisable options for your vehicle. It even has a hugely successful competitive scene, where you can compete yourself to rise up the ranks all the way to Supersonic Legend.

Ultimately, this is a fun, arcade-style game that caters to football fans and racing fans alike. It may not be your typical, realistic football title, but it's definitely worth checking out as a football fan nevertheless.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Don't worry if you've thought of any questions along the way as we've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

Can these football games be played offline?

Loading...

All of the aforementioned football games have modes that allow users to play without a connection to the internet. For console games like FIFA and eFootball, you can test your skills against real-life friends by selecting offline game modes like Kick Off, or you play solo and even dive into your own player career or managerial career in the case of FIFA.

Football Manager also offers solo football management, although far more in-depth than the likes of FIFA. You do, however, have the option to play online with friends in your own network save, and you can complete challenges and play a unique draft mode as well.

The only game where you're probably going to want to play online is Rocket League, unless you have friends to play against locally on a regular basis.

Which football game sells the most?

Without a doubt, FIFA is the best-selling video game when it comes to football. The hit EA Sports franchise has sold a staggering number of copies, not just this year, but every year it's released.

While EA hasn't explicitly shared its official sales figures, there are a ton of reports online suggesting it sells millions and millions of copies, with FIFA 23 supposedly surpassing FIFA 22's all-time sales in just 6 months.

However, FIFA's dominance doesn't mean it's the only game worth checking out. Football Manager, for example, dominates the football management scene in its own right thanks to its hugely detailed and in-depth database of players, teams, and competitions. Wayne Rooney has even come out and said he uses Football Manager to scout players - that's how good the database is.

eFootball is another great game that's free to play, Dream League Soccer is an extremely fun mobile title, and Rocket League offers an arcade-style football experience FIFA doesn't. Therefore, make sure you check out all of these great football titles, not just the most sold game.