Best ice bath 2023

When it comes to athletic recovery, ice baths have emerged as an increasingly popular method for promoting faster rejuvenation. However, without the right tools for the job, performing a full-body cold water plunge is difficult. Fortunately, our list is here to help you add the best ice bath to your recovery setup, so you can completely submerge yourself in the freezing temperatures with ease.

Based on price, reviews, features, and performance, these ice baths may just take your post-workout recovery to the next level beyond what the likes of supplements, such as some of the best BCAA, EAAs, or even multivitamins around, can offer.

This is because there are several potential health benefits to cold water therapy, including reduced inflammation, muscular recovery, and improved performance on a regular basis. You may even experience some psychological benefits such as reduced stress from a cold water plunge. It is worth noting at this point though that more research is needed to prove these potential benefits, with several studies producing inconclusive evidence to support each claim.

However, there are also studies that support the use of ice baths. For example, research by Vaile et al. found cold water therapy to potentially be effective in reducing and improving the recovery of functional deficiencies from delayed onset muscle soreness. Therefore, this promotes the idea that a cold water plunge can be effective for recovery as an athlete.

So, taking all this into account, if you're willing to give the cold water a go, then our list of the best ice baths has you covered. From portable baths, like this Tru Grit Inflatable Tub, to stationary kits, like the Plunge, where you can control the temperature at a touch of a button, our list is here to help you navigate through some of the top picks on the market. Let's get into it...

Best ice bath

click to enlarge Credit: Plunge

1. Plunge

Best overall ice bath

Brand: Plunge - Size: 43" x 24" x 31.5" x 67" - Lowest Temp: 39°F

We're starting out with the Plunge, which we'd best describe as a mini swimming pool based on how it operates. It comes with a cooling, filtration, and sanitation system to deliver cold, clean water whenever you need it.

By filling it up, plugging it in, and setting the temperature, you can submerge your entire body in icy cold water as low as 39°F (3.9°C) in a matter of moments.

Read More: Best massage guns

There's no plumbing required, and it comes with a 20-micron filter to keep dirt and debris out of the water for a cleaner, more relaxing cold water plunge. It even features ozone technology, an oxidizer that decomposes undesired contaminants to help preserve water quality.

If that wasn't enough, it can be used both indoors and outdoors and it features an underwater light to illuminate the pool at night. Ultimately, it's an incredibly well-rounded bit of kit that can help you perform cold water therapy on a more consistent basis.

click to enlarge Credit: Polar Recovery

2. Polar Recovery Tub

Best budget ice bath

Brand: Polar Recovery- Size: 80cm x 75cm - Lowest Temp: Dependent on ice

While the Plunge is great, it is also rather expensive. By contrast, this Polar Recovery Tub is just a fraction of the price, yet it can still deliver an effective cold water plunge on a regular basis.

All you have to do is fill the bath with water and ice, then you can jump in and submerge yourself in freezing temperatures. Although there's an element of ease to selecting the temperature at a touch of a button, using the old-fashioned ice and water approach means you'll be able to hit some seriously low temperatures if you desire.

Read More: Best massage guns under 100

Measuring at a height of 75cm with a 270-litre capacity, you can completely submerge yourself as if you were in a hot tub. What's even better is that it weighs just 3kg when deflated, at which point it can be transported if needed.

So, while it may not come with all the bells and whistles of some of its more expensive competitors, its extremely low price tag is not to be looked past. Definitely well worth checking out if you're in need of an inexpensive ice bath.

click to enlarge Credit: Tru Grit

3. Tru Grit Inflatable Tub

Best portable ice bath

Brand: Tru Grit- Size: 60" x 30" X 24" - Lowest Temp: Dependent on ice (can by Chiller)

Continuing with the theme of inflatable baths, this Tru Grit Tub is designed to be taken on the road to ensure you can get your cold water recovery session in from almost anywhere in the world.

It features an industrial-grade drop-stitched chassis complete with a PVC outer shell that means, once inflated, it requires no metal supports or beams to keep it in place. As a result, it's easy to transport as it weighs just 38 lbs and can be rolled up like a sleeping bag to fit in your backpack.

Read More: Best foam rollers

Tru Grit also boasts its tub can be filled with air in just two to five minutes with its double action pump, then deflated again in just two. That means you shouldn't have to wait long to dive right into some icy cold water.

That said, you do have to fill this one with water and ice yourself, although the tub is said to be compatible with the Tru Grit Chiller once it's released. Still, if you're looking for a truly portable ice bath, this inflatable tub is hard to ignore.

click to enlarge Credit: Ice Barrel

4. Ice Barrel

Best ice bath for small spaces

Brand: Ice Barrel - Size: 42” x 31” x 25” - Lowest Temp: Dependent on ice

So far, we've covered some fairly large ice baths. However, this Ice Barrel is a compact bit of kit that we feel is ideal for small spaces.

At 42" high, holding 105 gallons of water, it's designed to fully submerge almost any individual while you sit comfortably and reap the potential health benefits of a cold water plunge.

Read More: Best fitness trackers and watches

It can be used and stored either indoors or outdoors as it comes with a protective cover, and its lid ensures you can fill it with water and ice and leave it to drop in temperature without having to worry about it warming up before you're even in it.

Ice Barrel also boasts its tub features an easy-to-drain system when you're done with your session, ensuring you can easily empty it if you need to move it and store it when not in use. A useful feature to have if you're limited to space.

click to enlarge Credit: Renu Therapy

5. Renu Therapy Cold Stoic 2.0

Best premium ice bath

Brand: Renu Therapy - Size: 70” x 33” x 35" - Lowest Temp: 36°F

Our final entry is the most premium option so far. This Renu Therapy Cold Stoic 2.0 is a top-tier ice bath designed to provide a supreme cold water therapy experience.

It features a large tank to completely submerge individuals of almost any height and an integrated chiller that can drop down to as low as 36°F (a little over 2°C) at the touch of a button.

Read More: Best smart scales

What's more, the chiller features an integrated two-stage filtration system with a removable large grate for larger debris, as well as a replaceable 50-micron water filter element for fine particles. Its ozone generator also comes into play to keep the water clean from bacteria, viruses, and metals.

Other notable details include its super-insulated tank and how quiet it is to run, according to Renu Therapy. We also have to mention its superb design that can be customised to suit your indoor or outdoor space. Yes, it's expensive, but you won't find many ice baths as advanced as this Renu Therapy bit of kit.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Don't worry if you've got any questions so far. We've answered some of the most commonly asked queries below.

What is an ice bath?

An ice bath is what is typically used for the therapeutic technique involving immersing the body, usually the lower half or the entire body, in cold water or a mixture of cold water and ice for a specified period.

Loading...

The water temperature is usually set between 50 to 59°F (10 to 15°C) or lower, with ice baths commonly used by athletes and individuals seeking muscle recovery, reduction of inflammation, and other potential benefits. Some believe the cold temperature of the water also helps to constrict blood vessels, reduces metabolic activity, and helps with muscle repair and recovery.

What are the potential benefits of taking ice baths?

As touched on above, there are several potential health benefits to using an ice bath, the first being they may help reduce inflammation by constricting blood vessels and decreasing blood flow to the affected areas. In turn, this should aid in muscle recovery and alleviate post-exercise soreness. A report on two athletes by Lateef suggests immersion may reduce soft tissue inflammation, thus supporting the idea.

Because of this, ice baths can potentially promote muscle recovery by minimising muscle damage and reducing the accumulation of metabolic waste products, such as lactic acid, which can contribute to muscle soreness. There's also a theory that the warming effect after an ice bath can promote vasodilation, leading to increased blood circulation which, in turn, can aid the recovery process.

What's more, this combination of reduced inflammation and muscle recovery could even factor into improving your athletic performance. A study by Vaile et al. found that cold water immersion, as well as contrast water therapy, appeared to improve recovery from high-intensity cycling compared to hot water immersion and passive recovery groups. Athletes were also better able to maintain performance across a five-day period from this. As a result, using an ice bath after every training session may help you perform on a more regular basis.

That being said, there is a school of thought that this is all just psychological. There have been numerous studies that have found inconclusive evidence surrounding the aforementioned benefits. One study of note by Peake et al. concludes that cold water immersion is no more effective than active recovery for minimising inflammation in your muscles after resistance training. Brukner et al. found similar results where ice-water immersion used in their study was ineffectual in minimising delayed onset muscle soreness in untrained individuals.

However, while the research is inconclusive, that's not to say an ice bath cannot still be beneficial to you. Yes, it may turn out cold water therapy is more psychological than anything else, but if it's helping you to perform on a daily basis, giving you the sense that you're more recovered, and is helpful in ridding your mind of stress, then it's hard to argue against its benefits.