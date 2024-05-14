New Bad Bunny x adidas The Last Campus Sneakers Are Below Retail Today

2024 has been a great year for sneaker collaborations thus far, with one of the latest 'greats' to hit the shelves being the new Bad Bunny x adidas collaboration known as The Last Campus.

These sneakers seamlessly combine comfort and style with Benito's unique touch. Even better, you can snag a pair for about $20 less than retail on StockX today if you're lucky.

You'll probably have to be quick though to secure this great sneaker deal seeing as it's unclear what their stock is like, but make sure you read on to uncover more about this awesome adidas collab...

Credit: adidas

This installment in a long line of Bad Bunny x adidas collaborations draws from Benito's signature on-stage brown mask and the cowboy and western motifs of his latest album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, thus bringing a whole different vibe to the classic Campus silhouette.

Crafted with dark brown hairy suede, these sneakers feature distinctive chalk white and pink accents with the Campus branding on the sides. The double-tongue and double-heel construction, a hallmark of Bad Bunny's collaborations, adds the artist's usual signature twist. The tongue then showcases the Bad Bunny all-seeing eye, while the sockliner boasts the exclusive adidas x Bad Bunny logo to complete the look.

Whether you’re a sneakerhead or a Bad Bunny fan, this is a deal you won’t want to miss. With the second-hand market so volatile, ensure you check out fast to lock in the best price, as it might just fall below their retail depending on your size.

