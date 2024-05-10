COMME des GARÇONS x Converse Collab Available Below Retail

Step into the spotlight by picking up a pair of COMME des GARÇONS x Converse Chuck 70 High "Multi-Heart Milk" sneakers, now available at an unbeatably low price.

How much you'll have to pay does depend on the size, but you can save as much as $68 off the retail price when you shop through StockX, which is a pretty great sneaker deal if you ask us. In fact, it's especially great for shoes with as many great design details as these. Let's take a closer look...

Credit: Converse

These awesome high-tops blend classic Converse style with the playful sophistication of COMME des GARÇONS, featuring the unmistakable heart design, originally imagined by New York graphic artist Filip Pagowski and Rei Kawakubo, against a creamy canvas background. These hearts work their way around the sidewall and finish just below the iconic white and black All Star logo with a bright blue star in the center.

The high-tops also feature tonal, reinforced stitching and metal eyelets for a secure lace-up front, plus a long black strip that runs directly up the heel, and a vulcanized rubber sole unit that extends up and on to the toebox, as is often the case when it comes to Chuck 70s.

Ultimately, the coming together of these two iconic brands succeeds here, as they always do, with the resulting sneakers truly a style staple from Paris to New York. So, if you want your own pair, make sure you check them out on StockX using the link below to pick them up below their retail price.

There are tons of great discounts to capatilize on right now that extend beyond just sneakers. Our list of the best sportswear deals has some great examples.