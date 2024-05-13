Celebrate Aston Villa's History with this Classic 1982 Cup Final Shirt Deal

Step back in time and save some cash with this Aston Villa 1982 European Cup Final replica shirt deal, a must-have for any die-hard fan seeing as it was worn during one of the club's most memorable moments.

It's an incredible sportswear deal if you ask us as the attention to detail is second to none. It features the classic pinstripe design and a retro badge that helps make it both great to wear on the pitch as well as stylish enough to wear day to day.

For just £33.75 using the code 'READY', it's a bit of a bargain that'll turn any Villa fan's head considering its past. Let's dive deeper into that iconic 1982 final...

Credit: Kitbag

The reason why this is one of the most iconic jerseys in Aston Villa's history is because it was worn during the club's remarkable European final victory.

The final took place in Rotterdam and saw Peter Withe's goal lead Aston Villa to a 1-0 win over the juggernauts Bayern Munich, marking the club's only European triumph to date, which is a fact that remains true even to this day.

Many would argue this to be Aston Villa's greatest moment, despite the club racking up a few league wins before the 1981-82 season. Speaking of the league, their performances only brought them an 11th-place finish, but that doesn't take away from the fact that this white strip and the club's European success are legendary in Aston Villa's history.

