Tottenham's 1994 retro away shirt is on sale ahead of the weekend's fixtures

Kick-off this weekend's fixtures by adding this retro 1994 Tottenham Hotspur away shirt to your collection and save yourself some cash thanks to a huge 40% discount from Kitbag.

The 1994 away shirt, a fan favourite due to its distinctive navy design with subtle purple patterns, is a stylish piece of football history. It's lucky the kit, which was originally made by Umbro, is so stylish too, because the 1994-95 season for Spurs wasn't exactly the most memorable...

Despite Jürgen Klinsmann picking up 29 goals in all competitions, and thus earning himself a move to Bayern Munich for the next season, 1994-95 was a fairly average campaign for Spurs. An FA Cup run to the semi-final is the main highlight, as the team's final league position of 7th wasn't anything that noteworthy to write home about.

The off-field drama was probably the more interesting part of Tottenham's season, as a £600,000, a 12-point deduction in the league, and banishment from the 1994-95 FA Cup were the main talking points going into the season. However, after challenging the sanctions in court, the fine was increased to £1.5 million, but the points deduction and FA Cup ban were revoked.

Thankfully, the away kit's design is what has helped this kit become one of the most popular in the club's history, and this replica captures the essence of the era with its sharp collar design and a bold, contrasting sponsor logo.

It really does bring with it that retro feel that is so popular today. As a result, the kit makes for a great addition to any Tottenham fan collection, especially as it's available for just £27. Act fast to secure your jersey today!

Check out more of the best sportswear deals here to stay on top of the latest discounts.