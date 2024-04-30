Grab the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" sneakers for less than retail

Released earlier this year, the Air Jordan 4 "Bred Reimagined" hit the shelves and offered a fresh take on a classic silhouette, merging timeless style with modern comfort and, crucially, accessibility for those not around in 1989.

That access did take a hit when they sold out at Nike, but thankfully they're available from StockX today for a price that dips below their retail, making this one of the best sneaker deals around right now - we think almost any sneakerhead would agree.

Credit: Nike

As you can see from the close-ups above, this iteration revisits the iconic Jordan 4 "Bred" from the late '80s, infusing it with a contemporary flair that respects its heritage.

Moving away from the conventional nubuck, this version introduces a sleek, supple black leather upper and revamped packaging that matches in black, Cement Grey, Fire Red, and white color scheme.

Ultimately, this interpretation blends the familiar with the new, crafting a sneaker that appeals to both devoted Jordan fans and those new to the world of sneakers. It's an essential addition for anyone looking to merge nostalgia with a taste of the future, and what better time to do so than now seeing as they're available under their retail price.

Cop your pair today and add an all-time classic to your collection.

