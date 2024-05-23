Royal Reimagined Jordan 1 Available Below Retail

Sometimes you can't beat a classic, especially if you can pick up that classic below its retail price. That's exactly the situation this "Royal Reimagined" Jordan 1 High finds itself in over at StockX today.

Depending on your size, you can snag these coveted sneakers for up to $77 below retail in the US and as little as £81 in the UK, which are insanely low prices to pay for such an iconic Jordan 1 colorway. It's not an exact replica of the '80s release, but it's definitely one any sneakerhead should check out.

Credit: Nike

This sneaker breathes new life into the classic colorway with a sophisticated material upgrade, featuring premium Royal Blue and black suede, combined with the typical Jordan 1 white midsole. The timeless palette preserves the Jordan legacy and its regal appeal while giving it a refresh for the modern day.

The sneaker has actually received the full suede treatment, with sleek suede Swoosh overlays that perfectly balance respect for tradition with contemporary flair. The iconic Wings logos on the padded ankle collars and Nike Air tags on the tongues pay homage to the Jordan 1's history, while the cushioned ankle collar helps to provide comfort with every step.

Perfect for both everyday wear and showcasing your sneakerhead status, this great sneaker deal is too good to pass up if you ask us. And don't worry about buying from a marketplace—StockX has an authentification process to help minimize the risk of buying counterfeits!

