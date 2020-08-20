V10 R-League: BMW Motorsport SIM Racing Team & Porsche24 Redline complete lineup for first Global Racing Series event

Two more iconic teams make this one of the most competitive racing championships in the world.

The grid is now complete as BMW Motorsport SIM Racing Team and Porsche24 Redline round out the eight-team field for the first ever V10 R-League.

They join Red Bull Racing Esports, YAS HEAT, BWT Racing Point Esports, Williams Esports, Team Fordzilla, and JEASA Team Suzuki to make this first event in the Global Racing Series the most competitive grid ever.

BMW Motorsport confirm their driver lineup

Along with their spot on the grid, BMW has also confirmed their drivers for the V10 R-League.

The ultra-quick Cem Bolukbasi leads a team of four that also includes Laurin Heinrich, Coque Lopez, and Kevin Siggy.

WATCH THE V10 R-LEAGUE ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER!

BMW Motorsport has been deepening its involvement in sim racing for some time and all their drivers have experienced success across multiple sim racing platforms this year.

Rudolf Dittrich (General Manager BMW Motorsport Vehicle Development): “We are happy to see a BMW Motorsport SIM Racing entry in the V10 R-League. Our drivers have connections to various sim racing teams and are now joining forces to fly the flag for BMW Motorsport.

For us, sim racing has become an additional pillar in our race programme and we want to play an active role in this world by bringing our experience and technologies. Our BMW SIM 120 and BMW SIM M2 CS Racing Cup programmes prove just that. We are determined to be a key player in the exciting future-oriented field of sim racing. In season one we want to learn as much as possible and deliver entertaining races to our fans.“

Redline bring experience and pace

Founded 20 years, ago, Team Redline has been a pioneer in sim racing and still leads the way. With a mix of ultra-quick sim racers as well as household names like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris associated with them, they will be a fierce competitor in the V10 R-League.

EPIC RACING, EPIC TRACKS: The V10 R-League will visit the best pieces of tarmac in the world

Having won hundreds of major titles and now teaming up with Porsche, they are set to be serious contenders.

Diederik Kinds (Porsche 24 by Team Redline principal): “The Global Racing Series is an exciting new esports concept with a novel and refreshing concept. The car is fantastic to drive and attractive to watch, and the variety of matches makes this an exciting event for our drives and fans alike.

Since our inception in 2000 Team Redline has been pioneering in esports and we are proud to be part of the first-ever V10-R season – even more so knowing that our main drivers Atze Kerkhof, Ben Cornett and Michal Smidl are battling against the highest level of Esport racing teams. We believe Gfinity and ADMM have created a gem here, and we look forward to competing on this platform and help to make it grow into a global success”

Team liveries revealed

The base V10 R-League car, aka GRS-1, is a thing of sleek beauty.

Each team has had the chance to add their own livery details to it, and now they are all here.

From the iconic pink Racing Point to the cool Fordzilla, each one stands out and will make V10 R-League races all the more exciting.

BMW Motorsport

Fordzilla

JAESA Team Suzuki

Porsche24 Redline

Racing Point Esports

Red Bull Esports

Williams Esports

YAS HEAT