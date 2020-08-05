Gfinity & ADMM announce first teams for V10 R-League featuring leading esports teams & new league format

The all-new esports tournament will feature a specially designed V10 single-seater car on iconic tracks!

The V10 R-League, devised by Gfinity in partnership with Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM), announced its first teams today, along with a few exciting details about the series.

So, what is the V10 R-League? And who will be competing in it?

Four teams announced

So far Williams Esports, Fordzilla, Racing Point, and JAESA Team Suzuki have been confirmed to take part in this series.

Fordzilla is the esports arm of American car giant Ford, launched last year at Gamescom 2019. JAESA Team Suzuki is a partnership between Suzuki and the Jean Alesi eSports Academy.

ALL-NEW: The V10 R-League will race a brand-new & unique car

Williams Esports has been running since 2018, taking part in sim racing tournaments across multiple platforms and disciplines. They are joined by F1 rivals Racing Point, who have been growing their esports representation steadily over the last few years.

There will be a total of eight teams competing in the V10 R-League, so we expect to hear other big names taking part soon.

V10 R-League’s unique format

The first competition of the previously announced Global Racing Series, the V10 R-League offers a unique new format for race fans.

In each “match”, two teams will go head-to-head across three challenges. Each team will provide three drivers who must compete across all three challenges, with the format designed to produce a win, loss, or draw result afterwards.

The car

So what are the teams racing in? A specially designed, single-seater monster!

Gfinity and ADMM have created a 900hp, 700kg car that can hit speeds of 220mph powered, as you’d expect, by a V10 engine.

It’s a melding of the 2022 F1 regulations, current Indy car, and a racing designers dream.

POETRY IN MOTION: Designed for wheel-to-wheel action!

It’s possible to have this car thanks to the highly moddable Assetto Corsa game, which will host the V10 R-League. Each team will be able to put their own livery on the car too, creating an amazing visual, and audio, spectacle.

When is the V10 R-League?

Fans will be able to tune into the action in August 2020!

Season 1 will air ‘as live’ across linear and digital channels, with season 2 already planned for Q1 in 2021.

Gfinity CEO, John Clark said: “In the current climate there has been massive spike interest in virtual motorsport. The V10 RLeague will take it to the next level of virtual motorsport, redefining racing.”