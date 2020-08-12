V10 R-League: Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management launch YAS HEAT ESPORTS team in partnership with Veloce Esports to compete in new racing series & beyond

The new team will also run open trials to recruit & nurture UAE’s rising esports stars.

The V10 R-League, an entirely new racing esports series, launched last week with big teams from across Europe, America, and Japan.

The global nature of the series continues as Abu Dhabi Motorsport Management (ADMM) today has announced the launch of their YAS HEAT team which will compete in the V10 R-League, the first tournament within the Global Racing Series.

They join Williams Esports, BWT Racing Point Esports Team, Fordzilla, and JAESA Team Suzuki on the grid for the new championship. The YAS HEAT team will be run in partnership with Veloce Esports.

YAS HEAT announce drivers for V10 R-League

The team is the first to confirm their drivers for the V10 R-League, the new racing championship developed by Gfinity & ADMM.

The series will see teams field three drivers in head-to-head challenges against other teams, but YAS HEAT have four talented sim racers at their disposal.

Jaroslav Honzik, aka Jardier, is an Assetto Corsa specialist and has a big YouTube following. Eamon Murphy has competed at the highest levels across multiple racing platforms and has several Project Cars 2 titles to his name.

BRING THE HEAT: The fifth team on the V10 R-League grid has already shown off their livery

Andrea Capoccia is the third team member and brings a wealth of real-world and sim racing experience. Simone Fedele will be making his first step on the global racing stage and is the final part of the quartet that will be competing in the V10 R-League.

YAS HEAT Open Trials initiative

The V10 R-League is YAS HEAT’s first step in a much larger journey.

The team is also looking to raise awareness of esports and motorsport in the UAE, as well as discover and nurture local sim-racing talent.

Regional trials will be taking place over three unique stages during the next 12 months. Starting with the application process, candidates will navigate through multiple-discipline sim-racing assessments, media, and aptitude tests as well as participating in challenges with members of the team’s pro driver squad.

Finally, a panel comprising YAS Heat team management, ambassadors, and the aforementioned pro drivers will select the final five applicants who will form the official development academy.

The creation of the YAS HEAT Open Trials aims to provide a platform for aspiring local competitors to hone their skills, progressing to a level which will enable them to take part in tournaments around the globe. As a result, the spotlight will focus on Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE as a respected, credible and ever-growing esports destination.

RACING AHEAD: YAS HEAT will look to uncover amazing talents in the UAE

Saif Al-Noaimi, Principal, Yas Heat, said:

“The YAS HEAT esports team is the start of a multiyear programme and commitment to develop a globally successful virtual racing ecosystem for Abu Dhabi.”

“We are excited about the team competing in its first season in the Global Racing Series, the V10 R-league, Forza and Gran Turismo competition. The launch of the Open Trials will look to find the best racing talent in the UAE and the region. Yas Heat and Veloce will now work to develop next generation virtual racing champions to perform at the highest level.”

Jack Clarke, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Veloce Esports, said:

“We are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with YAS Heat. We are very confident that we will be fielding a range of the most elite teams in top games across the world of esports.

“Announcing entry into the Global Racing Series and V10 R-League line-up is an exciting first step and, beyond the initial stages of the league, we will be rolling out our other teams and activations in this incredibly exciting and fast-growing space.

“We are particularly excited to be developing and drafting talent from the region. With such a potent connection to fast cars and racing, we feel there is a lot of success to be had by harnessing the team’s Open Trials process to drive talent and professional esports prospects.”