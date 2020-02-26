Gran Turismo Sport Patch 1.56 Notes: New cars & extra rounds in GT League

The gaming world is holding its breath for news on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but some games still look after their players.
We are still hopeful of getting a new Gran Turismo when Sony’s next console launches at the end of the year, but they aren’t leaving us twisting in the wind until then.
Another update has arrived for Sony’s exclusive racing sim, and it brings three new cars for players to jump in, along with some fresh challenges.NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!
New cars
Patch 1.56 will be available at 10pm PST tonight, or 1am EST/6am GMT tomorrow.
READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020
With it comes three new cars for players to get behind the wheel of and enjoy. They are:
- Aston Martin DBR9 GT1 2010
- Fiat 500 1.2 8V Lounge SS 2008
- Nissan 180SX Type X 1996
Each one is exciting, but the Aston Martin DBR9 brings a 5.9 litre V12 engine with 599 BHP. Competing in the GT1 category this will be a terrifying joy to drive.
New rounds for GT League
When the update goes live there will be some fresh races for every GT League player to take on:
- Beginner League: 2 new rounds added to the FR Challenge
- Amateur League: 2 new rounds added to the Group 3 Cup
- Professional League: 2 new rounds added to the Lamborghini Cup
- Endurance League: 1 new round added to the X2019 Competition Endurance Series