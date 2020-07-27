REVEALED* PS Plus August 2020 Countdown: Free PS4 Games, Release Date, Download July's Games & more

It's here - PS Plus August's Free Games!

Here's a quick overview of what is coming this month.

PS Plus August's Free PS4 Titles

We've got two very contrasting games this month, as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is joined by Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

PS Plus July's Free Games

Rather than the usual two, PS Plus July provided subscribers with access to three PS4 games!

And the good news is there's still plenty of time to claim them!

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony pulled through with:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

This impressive variety of games will allow more players to get involved than ever before and will be free until Tuesday, 28 July so DOWNLOAD NOW!!