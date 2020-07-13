PS Plus August 2020 Latest News: Reveal Date, 10 Year Anniversary Line Up, Free PS4 Games & More

We may not be in for as big of a treat as we got with July’s extended line up, but it won’t be far off!

PS Plus July coincided with the 10 year anniversary celebrations of the subscription service with an extra free game for it’s members.

This means that rather than the usual two, PS Plus members can pick up three PS4 games this month – and the good news is you still have time to claim them!

Continue reading for more details on the free games and the latest news for August’s upcoming campaign.

July’s Special Line Up

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony really pulled through with three incredibly strong titles from vastly different genres.

NBA 2K20

With news ramping up on NBA 2K21 and the NBA soon returning to competitive play, this one’s appearance made a lot of sense.

BALL IS LIFE: This title will have basketball fans foaming at the mouth

The finishing touches are being added to the game, and we’re anticipating it’s release for later this year.

We’ve got development updates and all of the latest news for you in our NBA 2K21 section.

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

One of the most iconic franchises to feature on PlayStation consoles is currently available for free!

RAINING ON SONY’S PARADE: 10 years? Pshhh. How about 20.

In this edition, Lara Croft races to find a powerful and sought-after artefact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh.

Brutal action, amazing visuals, and some set pieces that will certainly send a chill down your spine, so it’s well worth checking out!

Erica

Erica is the feature-length cinematic experience which merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay.

The main protagonist of the story is Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder.

The game got great reviews all around, and now could be the perfect time to try out something a little different!

Traditionally we see PS Plus revealed on the final Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month, we couldn’t work out if it would be the same old story, or something different for the platform’s anniversary.

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days of the week line up with the date, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

July’s line up is going to expire on 3 August – right in time for a fresh set of titles to release on Tuesday 4 August.

THE OFF-SEASON: Will the extended rest period affect the standard of the NBA when it returns?

We’re only anticipating two titles for next month, but Sony could always surprise us!

