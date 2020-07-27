UPDATED* PS Plus August 2020 Line Up: MW2 Remastered & Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout FREE

August’s line up will be announced in the coming weeks, so make the most of July’s line up while you can!

We were treated to an extra PS Plus free title last month to celebrate the platforms 10-year anniversary.

Will we get the same for PS Plus August? Well, unfortunately not, but we have got a real dream of a game.

PS Plus August games revealed

Announced a little early, the PS Plus games for August have been confirmed by Sony.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is the headliner.

Rejoin Soap, Price, and Ghost and save the world in this utter classic of a campaign mode.

MW2 Remastered will be available from 28 July untile 31 August.

The other game is Fall Guy: Ultimate Knockout. This colorful 60-person online multiplayer party game tests your mettle in brutal free-for-alls or co-op challenges.

Bend, bounce, and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps.

That game will be available from 4 August until 31 August.

10-Year Anniversary Line Up

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony came up with not two but three glorious titles for subscribers to get stuck in to!

However, with MW2 Remastered coming in on 28 July you might not have long left to claim them!

NBA 2K20

With the NBA set to return imminently to competitive play and news starting to ramp up on NBA 2K21 (with the recent reveal of the cover stars), we’re grateful for this one.

MAMBA FOREVER: In honour of the late Kobe Bryant, there will be a limited-edition version of the game dedicated to him

We’re anticipating the upcoming release to outdo 2K20 in a multitude of ways, especially with next-gen consoles fast approaching.

We’ve got development updates and all of the latest news for you in our NBA 2K21 section.

Erica

Erica is a cinematic experience which merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging gameplay.

TRAUMA: You’ll need to use your intuition to get through this one

The main protagonist of the story is Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder.

The game got very impressive reviews upon release, so why not give it a spin?

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

One of the most iconic franchises to feature on PlayStation consoles is currently available for free!

BACK TO NO GOOD: Did Sony say 10? That’s nothing in comparison to Lara Croft’s 20-year anniversary celebrations

In this edition, Lara Croft races to find a powerful and sought-after artefact before Trinity, the trail leads to a myth about the Lost City of Kitezh.

Brutal action, amazing visuals, and some set pieces that will certainly send a chill down your spine, so it’s well worth checking out!

Deals, Discounts & Offers

For 12 months of access to the online network, Sony typically charges £50 as a standard rate.

CONSISTENCY: CDKeys comes up with the goods on a frequent basis

Well, for the second month on the trot, CDKeys is offering 12 months of access to the PlayStation Plus for just £41.99!

This breaks down to just £3.50 a month, saving you nearly a tenner in the long run!

