BREAKING* PGA Tour 2K21: New Features - Three-Hole Matchmaking, Cosmetics, Online & more

It's been well over a month since PGA Tour 2K21 dropped, and it's safe to say 2K has done a good job of revitalising the golf gaming scene.

It's the first golf game that 2K has developed in full, and it's now set to get even better with the release of some exciting new game modes.

There will also be some new cosmetics coming to the game in order to keep your MyPLAYER looking fresh.

Game Modes

The focus in this latest update from 2K Sports is allowing fans to get a round in when they don't have time for a full round of 18.

Three-Hole Matchmaking

With this in mind, 2K is launching the brand new three-hole matchmaking.

The new format will allow players to enjoy a quick game of golf when time is of the essence.

Competitors will be randomly allocated three holes from a variety of courses and these holes can be played in one of two new modes.

Quick Match

As is the case with the current online modes offered within the PGA title, players can opt for a quick match to get out on the course and play freely.

This mode will be available for 2-4 players.

High Rollers

If you like a bit more competition and back yourself to go out and get the job done, then you can opt for the High Rollers mode.

This mode is labelled as a "one-on-one skins match with a higher risk/reward"

So put your money where your mouth is, and go out and get that bread!

Cosmetics

As we've already alluded to, there will be a range of new cosmetics heading into the PGA 2K title in order to customise your MyPLAYERS even more!

MY PLAYER!

There will be a new polo shirt and shorts from PoloRalph Lauren, some new Adidas apparel, including CODECHAOS shoes and an exclusive CODECHAOS 2K Aeroready Polo Shirt - the latter will become available for purchase on adidas.com in due course.

