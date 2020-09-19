PES 2021 Ratings: Best Goalkeepers – Oblak, Alisson, Neuer & more

Without a good keeper you’re not going to win many games. Here are the best between the sticks.

The PES 2021 Season Update dropped earlier this week, and it’s safe to say that it’s been pretty successful!

Whilst it’s not a brand new game per se, there is a whole host of new ratings. Here are the best goalkeepers in the latest Konami release.

Jan Oblak (91 OVR)

He’s the top-rated keeper in FIFA 21, and he’s also the top-rated keeper in PES 2021!

The Atletico Madrid stopper is consistently brilliant for El Atleti and certainly warrants his place at the top of the GK rankings.

Alisson Becker (OVR 90)

Closely following Oblak is Brazil and Liverpool number one, Alisson Becker.

Alisson has been a pivotal member of the Liverpool squad since joining from Roma back in 2018 and comes in as the top-rated PL goalkeeper on PES 2021.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

He’s been in and around the top of the game for what seems like an eternity, and he’s not going anywhere anytime soon!

The German stopper was simply sensational for Bayern en route to their Champions League victory in Lisbon and will be hard to get past on PES 2021.

Marc-André ter Stegen (89 OVR)

He may not have had the best night in Barcelona’s 8-2 drubbing off Bayern Munich, but ter Stegen is still certainly amongst the worlds best.

The German stopper is yet to claim the number one jersey for his country but, with Neuer entering the latter stages of his career, he’ll be there sooner or later.

David de Gea (OVR 88)

The Spaniard hasn’t enjoyed the best couple of years, but he’s still rated highly by Konami.

He’ll have some fierce competition for the jersey this year as Dean Henderson returns to Old Trafford. Will we see de Gea back to his tantalising best in 2021?

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88)

After a mixed start at Real, Courtois has reestablished himself as one of the best goalkeepers in world football.

The big Belgian was one of the form men for Madrid as they came from behind to win the title last season. He’ll remain a tough nut to crack in PES 2021.

Ederson (OVR 88)

They may be known for their attacking flair, but Brazil aren’t short when it comes to top quality keepers!

Manchester City stopper Ederson is the final name in the top seven, coming in as a solid 88 OVR.

