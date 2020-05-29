PES 2021 Trailer: Release Date, Licences, Gameplay, New Features, Master League & more

An announcement is imminent, but when can we get a first look at the upcoming Konami title?

Although the news around PES 2021 has been minimal, there is an impression that an announcement from Konami is just around the corner.

That could well be the trailer – here’s what we know so far.

Last year, the PES 2020 trailer dropped on 11 June 2020 during E3.

With no E3 this year, it remains to be seen what Konami do, with other publishers revealing their content independently or via virtual events such as Summer Games Fest.

This year there’s probably a two-week window in which the new Pro Evo could be dropped – between 8-21 June.

The Euro 2020 DLC for PES 2020 arrives on Friday, 5 June – could they have a trick up their sleeve with the tournament postponed until next season?

Gameplay

Konami teamed up with Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta to get his influence on PES 2020’s gameplay.

This saw significant improvements to shooting, dribbling and passing.

Could they bring on another legend to level up defending or a different area of the game?

New Licences

Konami use trailers to show off their new partner clubs.

This allows them to showcase not only the club, but their players, stadiums and kits.

On PES 2020 there were trailers for Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Zenit, Mallorca and Sao Paulo.

It didn’t stop at just clubs, with Italy’s Serie B and the big one Euro 2020 also getting the trailer treatment.

Let’s hope for some brand new clubs and leagues to be revealed for PES 2021, with Real Madrid being rumoured.

Master League and other modes

Just a couple weeks before release, Konami unveiled their Master League Remastered trailer for PES 2020.

Although another revamp to the career mode seems unlikely, we could see another mode see an overhaul.

This could be MyClub, updates to the new Matchday or Become a Legend.

