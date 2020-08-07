PES 2021: Pre-Order Juventus Edition and receive Iconic Ronaldo
Get your hands on a very special version of CR7 – celebrating his first hat-trick for the club.
We have just over a month until the release of PES 2021, and although the game is just a “Season Update” – there is plenty to get excited about.
There are various club editions with pre-order bonuses, and if you are a Juventus fan – there is plenty to get excied about.
Juventus Club Edition Trailer
Pre-order Bonuses
By pre-ordering the Juventus Club Edition, you will receive:
- Iconic Moment Cristiano Ronaldo in myClub
- A full Juventus club squad in myClub
- Classic Juventus digital kit
- Juventus Original in-game menu theme
- *PS4 Exclusive* An exclusive menu theme and avatar
- 3 Contract Tickets x30 weeks (Renew 90 player contracts over 30 weeks) in myClub
For Pre-ordering any version of the game, you wiill receive a Lionel Messi loan player in myClub for 10 matches.
PS4 players will also receive an Exclusive Lionel Messi theme for the game.
Purchasing PES 2021 automatically gets you 3,000 myClub Coins in game.
The Juventus Club Edition costs $34.99 / £29.99. Pre-order here for PS4, Xbox One or PC via Steam.
