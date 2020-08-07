PES 2021: Pre-Order Juventus Edition and receive Iconic Ronaldo

Get your hands on a very special version of CR7 – celebrating his first hat-trick for the club.

We have just over a month until the release of PES 2021, and although the game is just a “Season Update” – there is plenty to get excited about.

There are various club editions with pre-order bonuses, and if you are a Juventus fan – there is plenty to get excied about.

Juventus Club Edition Trailer

Pre-order the Juventus Club Edition of #PES2021 and get a load of Club Exclusive Content including Iconic Moment Ronaldo… Posted by Pro Evolution Soccer on Friday, 7 August 2020

Pre-order Bonuses

By pre-ordering the Juventus Club Edition, you will receive:

Iconic Moment Cristiano Ronaldo in myClub

A full Juventus club squad in myClub

Classic Juventus digital kit

THREE OF THE BEST – This Iconic Moment represents CR7’s hat-trick vs Atletico Madrid

READ MORE: What we know about PES 2021’s Licences

Juventus Original in-game menu theme

*PS4 Exclusive* An exclusive menu theme and avatar

An exclusive menu theme and avatar 3 Contract Tickets x30 weeks (Renew 90 player contracts over 30 weeks) in myClub

SMART – The Juventus theme is super sleek

For Pre-ordering any version of the game, you wiill receive a Lionel Messi loan player in myClub for 10 matches.

PS4 players will also receive an Exclusive Lionel Messi theme for the game.

Purchasing PES 2021 automatically gets you 3,000 myClub Coins in game.

The Juventus Club Edition costs $34.99 / £29.99. Pre-order here for PS4, Xbox One or PC via Steam.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021