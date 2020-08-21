PES 2020 Mobile: COUNTDOWN – Update, PES 2021 Season Update, Data Link & more

There is a new update arriving later this month, but could we see an early glimpse of the new season?

Konami have announced their latest update, Version 4.6.2, for PES 2020 Mobile for later this month.

There are some key details to be aware of, but could we also see PES 2021 Mobile for the first time? Keep an eye on this page for the latest news.

The latest update for PES 2020 Mobile will be available from Thursday, 27 August.

FIREWORKS! The stadium graphics for the new game look insane

Konami have stressed the importance of reconfiguring your data, otherwise you will be unable to use the Game Centre to perform a Data Transfer.

Read the full instructions for the PES 2020 Update here.

PES 2021

Could we see PES 2021 Mobile for the first time?

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021

It seems like this is a pretty standard update, so it would appear unlikely that we will see anything from the Season Update.

Missed out on the last update?

Check out more from Version 4.6.1 here.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences