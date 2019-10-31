BREAKING* PES 2020 Mobile: Konami announce global launch of handheld version

PES 2020 may have been released a month and a half ago, but the game now arrives as an update on mobile today.

eFootball PES 2020 for mobile is now available to download on iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices for free.

Just like the console version, the mobile game boasts some of the biggest clubs and licences, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich joining Barcelona and Juventus as official PES Partner Clubs, with Juventus signing an exclusive deal with Konami.

Game engine

PES 2020 mobile uses Unreal Engine 4, building on last year's ground-breaking visuals, with improved graphics throughout and animated sequences that trigger when fresh players join your team.

LOOKING FRESH: The visuals between mobile and console are closer than ever before

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development at Konami said: “We’re incredibly excited about PES 2020 for mobile. For years, football simulators have been largely confined to consoles, but with the developing power of handheld devices, we’re finding that we’re now able to realise our ambitions for this game on mobile.

Game features

Through the new mobile game, users will be able to create their dream squad by acquiring players from a greater roster of players than even before, thanks to new licenses such as Italy’s Serie A & Serie B.

OLD SCHOOL: Unlock legends like David Beckham in MyClub

The addition of new National Team Featured players also allows users to benefit from in-game stat boosts for players who performed well in real-life matches, further improving their squad.

Lygaard said: “We were keen that the mobile version didn’t just feel like a rehash of the console game, but rather a full, immersive game in its own right – we really feel like we’ve achieved that goal.”

The announcement comes a day after the 2019/20 season update for PES Club Manager, where you can take control and develop your favourite club into a football powerhouse.

Both games are now available to download on the iOS App Store and Google Play for Android.