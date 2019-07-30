PES 2020 Demo: Official Juventus ratings revealed

It's been the football news of the summer, with PES 2020 developer Konami claiming the exclusive rights for Italian giants Juventus.

That means the Juventus name, club crest, kit and Allianz Stadium will only appear on PES 2020, sending shockwaves through the football and gaming industries. This is a hammer blow for rivals FIFA 20, who will not feature Juve for the first time in 25 years.

With the PES 2020 Demo out we can now look at who good this Juve players will be on the game before it's full release on September 10.

Juventus Team Rating

Unsurprisingly, it's a 5 star rating for Juventus on PES 2020. This consists of a 92 forward rating, 84 midfield and 85 defence.

Juve line up in a 4-3-3 formation with a fluid front three and a very impressive bench.

Wojciech Szczesny (OVR 86)

Position: GK

Age: 29

Country: Poland

Wojciech Szczesny took the number one spot and jersey last season following the departure of Gianluigi Buffon, but even though the Juventus legend has returned, Szczesny will still remain as the first choice. His overall has risen by one overall point from last year, highlighting how he has improved into one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet.

Joao Cancelo (OVR 85)

Position: RB

Age: 25

Country: Portugal

After a number of seasons bouncing around from Benfica to Valencia to Inter Milan, it looks as if Joao Cancelo has finally settled, and what a club to do it at. The Portuguese international was one of Juventus’ top performers last season playing 34 times and setting up five goals. Another consistent campaign and the £36 million Juventus paid for him will look like a bargain.

Leonardo Bonucci (OVR 85)

Position: CB

Age: 32

Country: Italy

Leonardo Bonucci returned to Juventus last season after a year away at AC Milan and it was if he had never been away. Slotting into the back four alongside Giorgio Chiellini, the Italian pairing only conceded 30 goals last season, losing just four times in the league. With three young centre halves now braced to come into the team, could this be the final season of the iconic defensive duo?

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 87)

Position: CB

Age: 34

Country: Italy

He may be the Juventus captain, and their best defender, but expect this to be the last season, or six months, at the top for Giorgio Chiellini. The centre half is now 34, and with the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt coupled with Maurizio Sarri’s refusal to play five at the back, something has got to give. Expect De Ligt to learn off the seasoned pros for the start of the campaign before getting his chance after Christmas.

Alex Sandro (OVR 85)

Position: LB

Age: 28

Country: Brazil

Alex Sandro is undoubtedly one of the finest left backs on the planet, but now aged 28, he will need to take a larger role in the dressing room. Linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo must be a joy for the Brazilian international, but with that in mind he should look to improve on the three assists he picked up last season.

Rodrigo Bentancur (OVR 82)

Position: CMF

Age: 22

Country: Uruguay

Despite being in the starting lineup for Juve on the game, it remains to be seen what role Rodrigo Bentancur will play this term. With fellow central midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey joining the eight-time defending champions you could see the 22-year-old Bentancur being pushed to wayside, with a loan move a possible solution.

Miralem Pjanic (OVR 87)

Position: DMF

Age: 29

Country: Bosnia and Herzegovina

PES 2020 cover star Miralem Pjanic makes the team tick in the centre of the park, and he will thrive in this role under Maurizio Sarri. In what looks to be the final year of his prime he will hope to fire the club towards the Champions League title and add to the eight assists he notched last term.

Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85)

Position: CMF

Age: 32

Country: France

Blaise Matuidi is likely to stat in the Juventus midfield, with the World Cup winner providing defensive steel to the midfield and a high work rate. At 32, he is another candidate to lose his place in the side midway through the season with Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Sami Khedira all in contention.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 87)

Position: SS

Age: 25

Country: Argentina

It was a difficult campaign last year for Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine the man most suffering from the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 25-year-old Dybala scored 10 goals in all competitions – just five in Serie A – as former manager Massimiliano Allegri struggled to find a regular role for him. Dybala played as a right winger, second striker, striker and attacking midfielder throughout the season, and he will hope for more consistency on the pitch under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Mario Mandzukic (OVR 84)

Position: CF

Age: 33

Country: Croatia

Mario Mandzukic was always going to see a chance following Ronaldo’s arrival, but the Croatian always gives everything to his team. 10 goals and seven assists in 33 games last term is a useful return, but with age against him and CR7 likely to play as a number 9, expect Mandzukic to feature more from the bench this coming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

Position: LWF

Age: 34

Country: Portugal

Last but not least, the main man Cristiano Ronaldo. It was a superb first season at Juventus for the Portuguese superstar, scoring 28 goals in all competitions, but we all know that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is capable of more. With a season in Italy under his belt and likely to play as a striker this term, expect that number to improve in the upcoming campaign, possibly his last year at the highest level.

On the bench

Mattia Perin (OVR 84) is likely to be shown the door following the re-signing of Gianluigi Buffon, with Benfica set to capture the goalkeeper. Third-choice stopper Carlo Pinsoglio (OVR 72) sees his rating remain the same, having played just one game all season.

Daniele Rugani (OVR 83) is a centre back with tremendous talent, but the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt will not come as good news to him. The Italian international would have been eying up more first team minutes this coming campaign, but he may have to wait another year or two to become regular starter.

Staying in defence, Mattia De Sciglio (OVR 80) is a reliable back up in the full back area, and offers a more conservative to wing-back Joao Cancelo.

New signing Aaron Ramsey (OVR 85) could be set for a starting place, with his high intensity midfield running a hallmark of any Sarri side. The competition in this area is high, but still expect plenty of minutes for the former Arsenal man.

The countless arrivals in midfield could mean Sami Khedira (OVR 82) could be shown the door, with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas linked with the German international.

Emre Can (OVR 83) is a versatile midfielder, and has even played in defence in the past, and he could be the prime contender to deputise for Miralem Pjanic in the midfield ‘Regista’ role – another Sarriball staple.

Juan Cuadrado (OVR 83) gives his all for the side wherever he plays, and his speed, trickery and delivery will be a clear asset once again for Juventus. With all the other wide players in favour of cutting inside, you can trust the Colombian to hang wide and stretch the defence.

Douglas Costa (OVR 85) is likely to come in for Mario Mandzukic in the attacking trio, and whether the Brazilian international plays on the right or left-hand side of the attack, expect him to be beating defenders and putting the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to score.

Federico Bernardeschi (OVR 84) is another versatile player, and he can offer an extra attacking element to the midfield or provide some class to the front line. This could be the season he breaks into the side, although it is difficult how you fit the Italian and Paulo Dybala on the same pitch.

Moise Kean (OVR 77) is one of the brightest attacking talents in Europe, and we can expect in two seasons’ time for the 19-year-old to be in the frame for the regular starting spot at Juve. With two goals in his first three Italy internationals, big things are on the horizon for the forward.

Summer transfers

Leonardo Spinazzola (OVR 81) has left the club in exchange for Roma’s Luca Pellegrini, and we are yet to see the ratings for all of the other summer transfers, except for Aaron Ramsey. This means we must wait for the ratings of Gianluigi Buffon, Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Merih Demiral. Perhaps the PES 2020 demo will be our first chance to see what these recent signings are rated.

That’s the same for players returning on loan, so Gonzalo Higuain, a real favourite of Maurizio Sarri’s and tricky winger Marko Pjaca have yet to see what they are rated on the new game.

