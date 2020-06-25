BREAKING* PES 2020 Data Pack 8.0 RELEASED – Final patch update, player faces & more

It looks like this edition of the game is almost over, but some great updates are included.

PES 2020 has just delivered it’s latest Data Pack, but more interesting is that, Konami has stated it is the final update for the game!

PES 2020 Data Pack 8.0

Here’s everything in the latest update.

New/updated face modles

New/updated player portraits

New manager portraits

Fixes

An issue occurring in Matchday Events using Preset Teams that prevents players from being set as ‘Players to Join Attack’. The issue is triggered by switching substitute players into your Starting Lineup from the Game Plan screen.

An issue where accepting an invitation to play a match while already in a Local Match (UEFA EURO 2020™) can cause the game to crash.

An issue that affects Roberto Carlos from the Iconic Moment Series, reducing the amount of curl he is able to apply to balls kicked with the outside of his foot.

An issue affecting Pavel Nedved from the Iconic Moment Series that causes a generic free kick animation to play in place of his unique animation

New Player Faces

After hunting on Reddit, we’ve found a list of all 51 faces added in Data Pack 8.0!

National Teams

L. Waldschmidt (Germany

P. Pekarik (Slovakia)

A. Rusnak (Slovakia)

K. Sigthorsson (Iceland)

T. Kalas (Czech Republic)

R. Quaison (Sweden)

W. Weghorst (Netherlands)

I. Sehic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

J. Goralksi (Poland)

D. Szoboszlai (Hungary)

READ MORE: PES 2020 Euro 2020 DLC available now!

Engish Premier Division

C. Mepham (Bournemouth RB)

D. McGoldrick (Sheffield RW)

O. McBurnie (Sheffield RW)

M. Dubravka (Newcastle BW)

E. Krafth (Newcastle BW)

M. Aarons (Norwich YG)

English 2nd Division

C. Roberts (Swansea W)

Spanish 1st Division

D. Lainez (Sevilla Triana VB)

G. Rodriguez (Sevilla Triana VB)

Unai Simon (Bilbao BR)

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021’s Licences

Serie A TIM

D. Vavro (Lazio)

Ligue 1

L. Dubois (Olympique Lyonnais)

Bruno (Olympique Lyonnais)

B. Kamara (Olympique Marseille)

M. Celik (Lille)

Eredivisie

M. Senesi (Feyenoord)

Liga NOS

N. Perez (Famalicao)

Russian Premier Liga

Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow)

T. Sunjic (Dinamo Moscow)

S. Szymanski (Dinamo Moscow)

M. Ozdoev (Zenit St. Petersburg(

K. Olsson (Krasnodar)

M. Mevlja (Sochi)

Turkish Super Lig

D. Pavelka (Kasimpasa)

D. Turuc (Fenerbahce)

M. Tekdemir (Istanbul Basaksehir)

M. Gunok (Istanbul Basakeshir)

F. Novak (Trabzonspor)

Ladbrokes Premiership

B. Barisic (Rangers)

F. Helander (Rangers)

Juliper Pro League

P. Hrosovksy (Genk)

B. Mechele (Club Brugge)

E. Cobbaut (Anderlecht)

Other European Leagues

K. Coman (Bayern Munich)

B. Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

B. Kadzior (Dinamo Zagreb)

Jose Sa (Olympiakos)

B. Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv)

B. Raman (Schalke 04)

J. Kenny (Schalke 04)

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PES 2021