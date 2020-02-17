Animal Crossing New Horizons: Exclusive bundles and pre-order bonuses – stocks low!

A beautiful new Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch design is set to be released to coincide with the game’s release, but this is not the only item Animal Crossing fans need to look out for.

A number of bundles and pre-order extras are set to be available as well as a host of exclusive goodies depending on where you shop.

Nintendo have been hit hard by Coronavirus, with production of Switches being impacted. With global shortages expected, be sure to pre-order bundles now!

Here is a rundown of what to expect when pre-ordering Animal Crossing: New Horizons and which deal to potentially go for before the 20 March 2020 release date!

Console bundles

ISLAND LIFE: A beautiful new themed Switch console

Aside from the Nintendo Store, there aren’t many stores that stock a bundle that includes the console itself. If you are able to find one of these retailers though you are in for treat.

This bundle from Nintendo Store UK includes not only the console, but a lovely tote bag and Nintendo Switch case, which Animal Crossing fanatics are bound to find very appealing.

The blue and green joycons combined with the gorgeous Island design with Tom Nook and friends on the cradle makes for a very visually appealing Nintendo Switch console. This is arguably one of the best theme Switches Nintendo have ever produced.

Stocks are very low thanks to Coronavirus throwing off production though, so you may end up having to wait for this one.

Pre-order goodies

ADDED BENEFITS: There are plenty of pre-order bonuses out there

There is a host of pre-order goodies available at a variety of different retailers to take everyone’s fancy. Below is an overview of some of the best pre-order goodies set to be released.

First up is GAME who are offering a cute Animal Crossing tote bag when you pre-order the game. However, you may need to order quickly because stock is said to be limited.

Next up is Smyths who are offering an exclusive collection of stickers with an official Animal Crossing: New Horizons notebook.

Then there is Amazon UK who is offering an official Animal Crossing: New Horizons screen cloth to coincide with the game.

AMAZON UK: A small but sweet offering from Amazon.

Exclusive controllers and other merchandise

CONTROL ISLAND LIFE: These controllers are adorable

Finally, we have the bespoke Animal Crossing: New Horizons controllers and other miscellaneous items that are being released to coincide with the game.

These stunning turquoise wireless controllers come in two different designs to choose from. Both are equally great but most fans will probably opt for the Tom Nook design due to the character’s popularity.

Next up is a choice between two cases for the Nintendo Switch. The first being the Aloha design which has a beautiful simplicity about it that makes it very appealing and a must for fans of the Tom Nook character.

The second and final design is a landscape picture of the game cover for Animal Crossing: New Horizons called the Vault case. It’s highly detailed, very eye-catching and a complete contrast to the Aloha case’s simplicity. Between these two designs, there is something to cover every fan’s taste.

There is a lot on offer out there when it comes to pre-order items for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, especially if you are prepared to order from Japan.

From the relatively minor items such as stickers and a cloth to more major items like controllers. There is something out there for every fan to enjoy.