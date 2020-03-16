Microsoft Flight Simulator: Will it come to Switch? Consoles, March Update, Screenshots & more

Nintendo Direct March 2020: When is the next Nintendo Direct? What will feature? – rumours, Breath of the Wild 2, Metroid, & more

We have promised us with new Nintendo Direct broadcasts. But when will they be delivered?

Alana Robson by Alana Robson Mar 16, 2020
nintendo direct april e3 update

While E3 2020 has been cancelled there are still plenty of things to look forward to, like the next Nintendo Direct!

Due to the ongoing threat of coronavirus, Nintendo fans are not getting the massive showcase they hoped for this summer.

The most obvious solution to the lack of E3 2020, is for Nintendo to turn to Nintendo Direct broadcasts to keep fans updated.

Contents hide
1 Nintendo Direct March rumours
2 Metroid, Pikmin, & Breath of the Wild 2
3 Xenoblade Chronicles
4 Nintendo Direct date & time

Fans will be happy to know that if rumours are to be believed, Nintendo is dropping a series of Nintendo Direct broadcasts with the first one set to be released as early as next week.

Nintendo Direct March rumours

There are numerous rumours circulating on the Twittersphere about what the first broadcast will entail, and what game is going to take the spotlight.

READ MORE: Gods & Monsters: Gameplay, release date, graphics & more

With Animal Crossing: New Horizons set to drop in a matter of days, many are speculating that the next Nintendo Direct will put Animal Crossing front and centre.

ANIMAL CROSSING: Will Nintendo feature it again?

However, this seems unlikely as just last month Nintendo released a Nintendo Direct broadcast focusing entirely on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and a series of small updates have followed since.

Metroid, Pikmin, & Breath of the Wild 2

It seems the most likely tactic that Nintendo will choose to give the spotlight to other titles that are on their way, rather than focus more time on Animal Crossing: New Horizons seeing as it’s so close to the release date anyway.

Nintendo Direct March pikmin & Samus
MARCH RUMOURS: Pikmin and Metroid are rumoured to make an appearance

It seems certain that Nintendo will want to preview one of their flagship franchises that are set to be released this year such as Pikmin and Metroid Prime.

The new Metroid Prime game rumoured to be released at the end of this year is a front runner for a new Nintendo Direct broadcast.

READ MORE: PS Plus April 2020 games prediction

So little is know about this mysterious game, so it would be a great chance for Nintendo to reveal more to build the hype for the latest game in the series and keep the Metroid Prime fans happy.

Fans are also desperately waiting for any news about Breath of the Wild 2. With the first teaser trailer dropping at E3 2019, big things were expected this year.

Now that the LA event is off, Nintendo could dominate gaming headlines with a Nintendo Direct about Link’s next adventure!

Xenoblade Chronicles

Another rumour circulating is that it could be to do with Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition due to a new listing for it appearing on the Nintendo eShop.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition
A WORTHY CONTENDER: Xenoblade Chronicles could be making an appearance.

This could be a theory that holds some weight, after all there has been very little news about the game since it was announced last year, and it is a big franchise that Nintendo could shine the spotlight on.

Due to the timings coinciding with each other, could we be looking at a Nintendo Direct about Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition?

Nintendo Direct date & time

Unfortunately at this time the actual release date for the Nintendo Direct broadcast is still up in the air, no doubt due to all the chaos lately.

However, rumour has it that there is a small Nintendo Direct broadcast dropping in a matter of days, that will be followed by a larger broadcast going over all the major releases from Summer onwards.

According to VentureBeat:

“A full, general Direct will follow soon after — likely March 26.”

Giving us huge hope for all the latest news on the upcoming releases such as Pikmin, Metroid Prime and of course Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

Alana Robson

Written by Alana Robson

First console: SNES/ Favourite Game: Elder Scrolls: Skyrim / Currently playing: Judgement

