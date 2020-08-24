NHL 21 Cover Star REVEALED: Artwork, release date, trailer, news & more

EA has published the launch trailer for NHL 21, and with it the cover star has been revealed.

But who is it? Find out below!

NHL 21 Cover Star

Washington Capitals icon Alexander Ovechkin is the NHL 21 cover star!

AT LAST: It took a long time by Ovechkin's first cup was all the sweeter for it

The launch trailer focused on Ovechkin's journey to his first Cup. Will yours take as long?

NHL 21 cover artwork

EA has a theme to its covers this year, and the NHL 21 cover is no different.

If you like the style then you'll love this one. With all kinds of images from Ovechkin's glittering career, it represents a journey from small beginnings to the ultimate glory.

NHL 20 Regional Covers

For those who do not know, the cover star of NHL 20 is the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews.

Although Matthews is the cover star of the main NHL 20 version, EA has typically released region-specific versions of the game. These versions also have different cover stars for the icons from that specific region.

This year past, Finland’s cover featured Patrik Laine and Swedens’s cover featured Elias Pettersson.

Who will it be this year? We don't yet know but keep an eye on this space!

