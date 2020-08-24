header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NHL

24 Aug 2020

NHL 21 Cover Star REVEALED: Artwork, release date, trailer, news & more

NHL 21 Cover Star REVEALED: Artwork, release date, trailer, news & more

Will this finally be the year that Sid The Kid gets the cover? Or will it go to someone else?

Jump To
link decal

NHL 21 Cover Star

link decal

NHL 21 cover artwork

link decal

NHL 20 Regional Covers

EA has published the launch trailer for NHL 21, and with it the cover star has been revealed.

But who is it? Find out below!

NHL 21 Cover Star

Washington Capitals icon Alexander Ovechkin is the NHL 21 cover star!

nhl 21 cover star

AT LAST: It took a long time by Ovechkin's first cup was all the sweeter for it

The launch trailer focused on Ovechkin's journey to his first Cup. Will yours take as long?

NHL 21 cover artwork

EA has a theme to its covers this year, and the NHL 21 cover is no different.

nhl 21 ps4 cover

If you like the style then you'll love this one. With all kinds of images from Ovechkin's glittering career, it represents a journey from small beginnings to the ultimate glory.

NHL 20 Regional Covers

For those who do not know, the cover star of NHL 20 is the Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews.

Although Matthews is the cover star of the main NHL 20 version, EA has typically released region-specific versions of the game. These versions also have different cover stars for the icons from that specific region.

This year past, Finland’s cover featured Patrik Laine and Swedens’s cover featured Elias Pettersson.

Who will it be this year? We don't yet know but keep an eye on this space!

READ MORE: NHL 21 Release Date - revealed early?

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy