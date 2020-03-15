Xbox Series X Bundles: Games, Pre-order, Release dates, Specs, Graphics, PS5 Comparison & more

The Xbox Series X, Microsoft's new console, was unveiled at the end of last year and fans are eagerly anticipating what should be the most powerful console ever.

This means that we will likely see multiple consoles sporting along the "Series X" line.

Here we go through when it will be released and how you'll be able to pre-order it.

Xbox 2020 pre-order and price

Xbox Series X isn't quite available for pre-order yet - but it will be soon we think.

However, if you sign up for Xbox All Access, you can upgrade to a Series X starting Holiday 2020.

Price-wise, you can currently pick up an Xbox One X from £400 so the Xbox Series X will probably come in at about the same level. Maybe a bit more.

Xbox 2020 release date and PS5

Gamers can expect to see the Xbox Series X console launch sometime between October and December 2020, in the ‘holiday’ window of 2020.

It shares the exact same rumoured launch date window as that of Sony’s PlayStation 5.

We may be able to take some clues of the exact date by looking into the past consoles Microsoft has announced.

The Xbox One was released on November 22, 2013, in North America, as the successor of the Xbox 360.

ABOVE THE REST? The new Xbox has beat PS5 to the look of the console

The 360, widely regarded as the best console in the Xbox's lifespan, was also released on November 22.

Looking at these, it looks as though the 22nd could be earmarked for release - however, this has not been confirmed by Microsoft.

We'll likely see the first glimpse of the Xbox 2020 at E3 in June, where it'll go head to head with Sony's PS5.

Xbox 2020 and PS5 graphics

What's clear from Xbox Series X is that Microsoft knows exactly what this is.

The tower structure nods to gaming PC - and the performance will be some two times faster than the Xbox One X.

Xbox 2020 specs

WOW: Sony will have trouble beating that

The new Xbox will boast far more than Microsoft's flagship gaming console, the Xbox One X.

Xbox Series X will be Microsoft's most powerful console ever. Powered by their custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures.

Delivering four times the processing power of an Xbox One and enabling developers to leverage 12 TFLOPS of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) performance – twice that of an Xbox One X and more than eight times the original Xbox One.

Their patented form of variable rate shading (VRS) empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects.

You can expect more dynamic and realistic environments powered by hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing – a first for console gaming. This means true-to-life lighting, accurate reflections and realistic acoustics in real-time as you explore the game world.

According to insider sources, the next Xbox will be more powerful than the PS5 and "set the benchmark" for console gaming.