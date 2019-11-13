PS5 design could feature expandable SSD cartridges

A patent filed in Brazil by Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the upcoming PlayStation 5 will use SSD cartridges in some form or another.

This has led some gamers to believe that Sony will be making its own swappable SSD cartridges in a bid to make more money from sales.

This means that if you want to upgrade your storage capacity, you’ll just need to slot a new cartridge into your PS5.

Throwback to the glory days of the PlayStation 2 and their replaceable memory cards.

Either that or Sony are planning some form of return to small-capacity memory cards that released for the original PlayStation in 1994, and the Playstation 2 in 2000.

Storage drives you can replace even more easily than the HDDs in the PS4 - that sounds like something we can buy into. It makes sense.

READ MORE: PS5 price officially addressed by Sony’s chief financial officer

LetsGoDigital has created 3D renders of the cartridge based on the patent, so check them out below.

The storage market is absolutely massive, and with the PS4 allowing you to upgrade the capacity using internal and external drives, it should come as no surprise that Sony wants a slice of the pie.

Furthermore, rather than licence branding to Western Digital or Seagate, Sony could create its own SSD cartridges and generate even more money.

READ MORE: Playstation 5: Every confirmed game on Sony’s next-gen console

It should be noted that this is just a patent and Sony may never include cartridges in its future consoles. Many companies often file patents that never go through development.

Mark Cerny officially announcing the PS5 earlier in 2019

Sony's own Mark Cerny has already confirmed that the PS5 will come with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.

Considering that the Blu-ray drive supports discs of up to 100GB, it would be strange to add another cartridge slot for games.

Expect updates as we receive new information.