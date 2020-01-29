header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Next-Gen

29 Jan 2020

PlayStation 5: Sony's next-gen console will be faster than Xbox Series X, says reliable leakster

PlayStation 5: Sony's next-gen console will be faster than Xbox Series X, says reliable leakster

According to the leaked specs, the PS5 could have faster SSD, more RAM and better performance.

Jump To
link decal

The leak

link decal

Is it too soon to tell?

Another spec leak has re-ignited the fire in the ongoing next-gen console war.

However, this time there are pretty solid claims that the PS5 will outdo Xbox Series X when it comes to overall performance.

The announcement comes from a well-known gaming industry leaker with an excellent track record.

Continue below for all the details on the spec leak.

The leak

The announcement comes from the respected Twitter user Tidux, who outlined in a tweet that the PS5's overall performance will beat that of Xbox Series X.

Check the tweet out below:

Here Tidux says that the CPUs of both consoles are about the same, while the latter beats Sony’s console in terms of graphics processing power (by 1 teraflop).

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the PS5

 In terms of RAM, the PS5 appears to take the lead, as Sony surpasses Microsoft in both bandwidth and size.

We've also heard that the SSD storage will also be faster in the PS5.

Is it too soon to tell?

The leakster seems to believe that the mix of these features will give the PS5 an overall edge in performance, however, it is not very clear how all these specs will translate into the real-world.

FACE OFF: Which console will reign superior?

Realistically, the most important factor when it comes to choosing a console is the quality and quantity of exclusive games in the first few months.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Xbox Series X

Halo fans will no doubt flock to the upcoming Xbox when it eventually drops, and the same goes for fans of PlayStation exclusives.

It all comes down to personal preference really, but the specs speak for themselves.

Stay tuned for our updates on the next-gen console war.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy