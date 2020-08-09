FIFA 21 FUT Reveal COUNTDOWN: How to Watch, Start Time, and more

We’re counting down to one of the most exciting reveals yet! Here’s everything you need to know.

EA revealed that we will be getting our first in-depth look at FUT for FIFA 21 tomorrow!

Here’s everything you need to know about how and where you can watch it!

When to watch

EA’s post revealed that the a ‘full reveal’ for FUT 21 will be going ahead on Monday 10 August at 11 am ET/ 4 pm BST.

How to watch

You can watch the trailer right here! Set your reminders to make sure you don’t miss it!

What could we expect to see?

We have high hopes that we’re going to get a very close look at FUT with the new trailer, especially if we’re going by the extensive gameplay trailer released previously.

There’s also a chance we could get a closer look at some of the FUT 21 icons!

For all the latest on FIFA 21, be sure to check back in.