The latest edition of the basketball simulation franchise, known as NBA 2K, will be out in a few weeks. We already know that there will be different NBA 2K24 editions to choose from. The developers introduced new features and revealed the cover athlete, but will NBA 2K24 have a demo?

The players, particularly first-timers who didn’t play the earlier editions of the game, would like to test NBA 2K24 before purchasing it. Whether they’ll be able to do it, find out below as we tackle this important question.

“The Prelude,” known as the NBA 2K demo, was the last available in NBA 2K21, but one intriguing fact could play a big role this time out. We discuss the details in this piece.

Will NBA 2K24 have a demo?

Although we don’t have much time before the game hit the stores on 8 September, the developers still didn’t confirm if NBA 2K24 demo is coming this summer. As we said, the previous NBA 2K demo was in 2K21; it allowed players to test the game in a quick match and also MyPLAYER Builder.

We know that demos are limited versions of the full game, but it’s vital for the buyer to test it. Even without all game modes available, the demo version is enough for a potential buyer to get insight into the game.

click to enlarge Kobe Bryant is the NBA 2K24 cover athlete

There are a few theories about NBA 2K24 demo and why we could have it this year. Back in 2021 when the last NBA 2K demo was released, Kobe Bryant was on the cover of the game. Bryant is also on the cover of NBA 2K24. He wore 8 and 24 jersey numbers throughout his career, so 2K may release a demo on 24 August (8/24) to commemorate an NBA legend. Another good reason is that all games with a price of $34 or above are required to have the PlayStation Plus game trials.

Why NBA 2K24 needs a demo?

The NBA 2K community and game developers could benefit from an NBA 2K24 demo version. Gamers will get an opportunity to try the game out and offer valuable feedback to the devs, who would have time to resolve potential issues and make necessary adjustments. A more polished final product will come as a result, which is in the best interest of both developers and players.

From the commercial aspect, the gamers who enjoy the demo are more likely to purchase the full version. Therefore, it would increase demand for the game. Pre-orders would get a boost, but if the NBA 2K24 demo is unavailable, the gamers will likely wait to see the first videos about gameplay before purchasing it.

Pre-orders are now live. NBA 2K24 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/s, PC/Steam, and Nintendo Switch.