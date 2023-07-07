NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated games of 2023. Fans have very high expectations for this year's title. Many players are also confident this year's title will revitalize the franchise.

2K has recently announced plenty of information about the new game. The NBA 2K24 cover star was announced, and fans got an update about the Cross-play feature. However, it was ProPLAY, the new gameplay technology, that caught everyone's attention.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about the ProPLAY feature.

NBA 2K24 ProPLAY

ProPLAY is arguably the biggest feature introduced in an NBA 2K title in the past five years. This feature allowed the NBA 2K developers to directly incorporate NBA footage into the NBA 2K24 gameplay.

It delivers realistic animations and movements like never before. This makes players feel they are really inside an NBA game, which drastically improves the players' immersion.

According to the NBA 2K team, ProPLAY is a "groundbreaking new technology", which will provide a "generational leap in authenticity on PS5 and Xbox X|S".

The ProPLAY technology will recreate the players' movements with incredible accuracy.

There is no doubt this technology is indeed groundbreaking. However, it's unfortunate that only next-gen console players will be able to enjoy it.

ProPLAY is something that would surely take the gameplay of old-gen consoles to a new level. At the same, it would also improve the gaming experience of many players that still have the PC, PS4 or Xbox One as their main platform.

More information about the ProPLAY technology will be revealed in the near future. We will be sure to add that information here. So, make sure to check this article regularly.

Release date

The release of NBA 2K24 is inching closer and closer. 2K has finally announced that players can hit the court from 8 September.

Like last year there is no early access available for NBA 2K24, despite the huge range of editions for the game.