The release date of NBA 2K24 is inching closer and closer, and with it, more information about the game has been released. This time, 2K developer Mike Wang revealed the max height of each postion in NBA 2K24.

Despite not seeming like it, this information is very important. Players need to take into consideration how tall their player can be when creating their character. This affects every archetype in the game and will make some stronger than others.

So, without further ado, let's what is the max height of each position in NBA 2K24.

Max height of every position

As mentioned above, Mike Wang has revealed the max height of each postion in NBA 2K24. This information can come in quite handy when creating your archetype. It can also help you decide which position you want to play in NBA 2K24.

Point guard players have a max height of 6'8'', meaning everyone can create a Magic Johnson type of player. A 6'8'' point guard can be very effective around the rim and provide a good interior defense.

Shooting guards will be able to have a maximum height of 6'9''. So, if you want to create a tall guard that can score but still play some defense, the shooting guard position is probably your best option.

Small forwards can be as tall as 6'11'', while the power forwards maximum height is 7'0''. This means players from both positions can be extremely tall, which increases their effectiveness in the paint on both sides of the floor.

As for centers, they have a maximum height of 7'3''. This is somewhat strange since you have a 7'3'' player in the game. That player goes by the name of Victor Wembanyama, and we will surely see many builds based on him.

Is NBA 2K24 on Nintendo Switch?

NBA 2K24 is one of the most anticipated sports games of 2023. Basketball fans from all around the world can't wait to get their hands on the game. However, many fans are wondering if the game will be available for Nintendo Switch.

In previous editions, NBA 2K was available for next-gen and old-gen consoles, as well as for the PC. Last year, the game was also available for Nintendo Switch. But is NBA 2K24 also coming to the platform? Find out all about it here.