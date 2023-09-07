After months of waiting, NBA 2K24 launch day is finally here! Millions of basketball fans can't wait to fire up their consoles, pick up their controllers, and enter the court.

To celebrate the launch of the game, 2K has released the 2KDAY packs and collections. These packs will be available from the first second NBA 2K24 goes live, and they include cards from three different 2KDAY Collections. It's also worth noting that, these packs will be available for a limited time.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the 2KDAY packs and collections.

2KDAY packs

As mentioned above, these packs will be available as soon as the game goes live. They will also only be on MyTEAM for a limited time, which makes them even more special.

Inside the packs, we will have players from three different 2KDAY Collections. They are the Chris Webber, Jayson Tatum, and Klay Thompson collection. There are a total of 36 players in these collections, from plenty of different tiers. However, no player from these collections is lower than the Gold tier.

This is a great chance for players to get some good cards for their MyTEAM squad. At the start of the game, Amethyst and Ruby cards are quite powerful, and this pack contains tons of them.

Despite that, you should check the 2KDAY pack odds before buying one. This way, you will be able to see if the chances of pulling a Sapphire card are high, or if you will end up with just some low OVR Gold tier cards.

2KDAY cards and collections

We mentioned who are the headliners of the 2KDAY collections. However, there are many other great cards in these collections. Players can acquire them not only in the 2KDAY packs and boxes but also by completing agenda challenges.

So, even if you don't get all the 2KDAY collection cards from the packs, you can still earn them by completing "exclusive 2KDAY agenda groups" missions. These missions will reward players with "unsellable Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby Equal Chance Packs".

Here are the cards of each 2KDAY collection.

Jayson Tatum Collection

Reward: Amethyst Jayson Tatum

Amethyst Al Horford

Ruby John Stockton

Ruby Rip Hamilton

Sapphire Antawn Jamison

Sapphire Robert Parish

Sapphire Michael Redd

Emerald Chauncey Billups

Emerald Raef LaFrentz

Emerald Dennis Scott

Gold Wesley Person

Gold Swen Nater

Gold Stephon Marbury

Chris Webber Collection

Reward: Amethyst Chris Webber

Amethyst Jason Williams

Ruby Paul Pierce

Ruby Patrick Ewing

Sapphire Caron Butler

Sapphire Devin Harris

Sapphire Roy Hibbert

Emerald Richard Jefferson

Emerald Michael Cooper

Emerald Kenny Smith

Gold Gerald Green

Gold Hersey Hawkins

Gold Glen Davis

Klay Thompson Collection

Reward: Amethyst Klay Thompson

Amethyst Andrew Bogut

Ruby Larry Johnson

Ruby Ron Artest

Sapphire Fat Lever

Sapphire Toni Kukoc

Sapphire Charles Oakley

Emerald Terrence Ross

Emerald Luis Scola

Emerald Rex Chapman

Gold Steve Kerr

Gold Kiki Vandeweghe

Gold Kendrick Perkins

There are many spectacular cards in these collections. So, if you can, try to secure some of them. They will certainly help you build a good starting squad, which will make it easier for you to complete challenges, and win games.

