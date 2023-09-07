After months of waiting, NBA 2K24 launch day is finally here! Millions of basketball fans can't wait to fire up their consoles, pick up their controllers, and enter the court.
To celebrate the launch of the game, 2K has released the 2KDAY packs and collections. These packs will be available from the first second NBA 2K24 goes live, and they include cards from three different 2KDAY Collections. It's also worth noting that, these packs will be available for a limited time.
Without further ado, let's find out everything about the 2KDAY packs and collections.
2KDAY packs
As mentioned above, these packs will be available as soon as the game goes live. They will also only be on MyTEAM for a limited time, which makes them even more special.
Inside the packs, we will have players from three different 2KDAY Collections. They are the Chris Webber, Jayson Tatum, and Klay Thompson collection. There are a total of 36 players in these collections, from plenty of different tiers. However, no player from these collections is lower than the Gold tier.
This is a great chance for players to get some good cards for their MyTEAM squad. At the start of the game, Amethyst and Ruby cards are quite powerful, and this pack contains tons of them.
Despite that, you should check the 2KDAY pack odds before buying one. This way, you will be able to see if the chances of pulling a Sapphire card are high, or if you will end up with just some low OVR Gold tier cards.
2KDAY cards and collections
We mentioned who are the headliners of the 2KDAY collections. However, there are many other great cards in these collections. Players can acquire them not only in the 2KDAY packs and boxes but also by completing agenda challenges.
So, even if you don't get all the 2KDAY collection cards from the packs, you can still earn them by completing "exclusive 2KDAY agenda groups" missions. These missions will reward players with "unsellable Gold, Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby Equal Chance Packs".
Here are the cards of each 2KDAY collection.
Jayson Tatum Collection
Reward: Amethyst Jayson Tatum
- Amethyst Al Horford
- Ruby John Stockton
- Ruby Rip Hamilton
- Sapphire Antawn Jamison
- Sapphire Robert Parish
- Sapphire Michael Redd
- Emerald Chauncey Billups
- Emerald Raef LaFrentz
- Emerald Dennis Scott
- Gold Wesley Person
- Gold Swen Nater
- Gold Stephon Marbury
Chris Webber Collection
Reward: Amethyst Chris Webber
- Amethyst Jason Williams
- Ruby Paul Pierce
- Ruby Patrick Ewing
- Sapphire Caron Butler
- Sapphire Devin Harris
- Sapphire Roy Hibbert
- Emerald Richard Jefferson
- Emerald Michael Cooper
- Emerald Kenny Smith
- Gold Gerald Green
- Gold Hersey Hawkins
- Gold Glen Davis
Klay Thompson Collection
Reward: Amethyst Klay Thompson
- Amethyst Andrew Bogut
- Ruby Larry Johnson
- Ruby Ron Artest
- Sapphire Fat Lever
- Sapphire Toni Kukoc
- Sapphire Charles Oakley
- Emerald Terrence Ross
- Emerald Luis Scola
- Emerald Rex Chapman
- Gold Steve Kerr
- Gold Kiki Vandeweghe
- Gold Kendrick Perkins
There are many spectacular cards in these collections. So, if you can, try to secure some of them. They will certainly help you build a good starting squad, which will make it easier for you to complete challenges, and win games.
For more articles like this, take a look at our NBA 2K page.