NBA 2K21: Will 2K Sports have to backtrack after price announcement?

There has been backlash over the pricing of the new game, but will 2K back down?

NBA 2K21 is fast approaching, and with speculation rife of a NBA Live revival, 2K Sports know that they are going to have to be on the top of their game.

The game is expected to be released in the first week of September, some two months before the expected release date of the Next-Gen consoles, which are set to revolutionise gaming.

2K Sports announced their pricing plans for the two editions of the game – both standard and Mamba Forever – and it’s safe to say that there has been a bit of a backlash online.

Next-Gen Price Hike

If you’re looking at buying NBA 2K21 on either PS4 or Xbox One, you will have to fork out either £54.99 / $59.99 for the Standard Edition or £84.99 / $99.99 for the Mamba Forever Edition.

MAMBA FOREVER: Kobe will feature on the Deluxe version of 2K21

That matches with what we have come to expect when it comes to NBA 2K, around the £60 mark is the standard cost for most sporting titles in recent years. However, it’s the price change for the Next-Gen versions that has raised eyebrows.

You will have to pay an extra £10/$10 if you want to buy the title on the Next-Gen consoles. The Standard Edition will retail at £64.99 / $69.99 whilst the Mamba Forever Edition will come in at £94.99 / $99.99.

A fair increase?

Whilst many people aren’t happy with the price increase for the Next-Gen edition – given the current financial climate and the heavy pressure towards micro transactions in-game – could it be a fair asking price given the upgrades we can expect?

A 2K spokesperson told WCCFTech that the price is representative of the “value being offered” due to the “many new additions and improvements only possible on next-generation consoles.”