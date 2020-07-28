NBA 2K21: Five new classic teams we could see on the upcoming 2K Sports title – Lakers, Raptors, Hawks & more

The countdown to the new 2K title is on! But which of these historic NBA sides could we see added?

The return of the NBA season is just around the corner, and the launch of NBA 2K21 will soon follow.

We have our cover stars, and a confirmed soundtrack, but one thing that we are still waiting on is more news about new teams that we are going to see added to the basketball sim.

2K20 saw the launch of the ‘All-Decade’ teams, which was added alongside the classic teams which we have seen in 2K for years gone by. Now there won’t be any new All-Decade teams coming, but here are some new classic teams we would like to see come the launch of 2K21.

2018-19 Toronto Raptors

There’s only one place to start really!

It seems an eternity since last seasons NBA Finals – when we saw the NBA Championship head north of the border for the first time – as the Toronto Raptors denied the Warriors that elusive three-peat.

BACK IN TORONTO! Kawhi was 94-rated during his single season in Canada

It was quite the one-season cameo for Kawhi Leonard – now of the LA Clippers – but the Finals MVP certainly proved his value to the Raptors as he lead the organization to its first-ever championship.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS5: Price Confirmed, Dual Access, Specs & more

It would be only the second classic Raptors team, joining the class of 1999.

2008-09 Los Angeles Lakers

With seven classic teams already in-game, the Lakers are the joint-most featured side in 2K, but there’s still space for more!

MAMBA FOREVER! Kobe will feature on the deluxe version of this years title

The 2008-09 LA Lakers season was another standout year for the late Kobe Bryant. Mamba started all 82 games in the regular season, averaging 26.8 PPG.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21: How other games may adapt The Park – Madden 21, FIFA 21, The Yard, NHL 21

He was key to the team’s success in the playoffs, averaging 30.2 PPG as they defeated the Orlando Magic 4-1 to claim a 15th NBA title.

1987-88 Washington Bullets

Now this would be a fun team to use!

They may not have won any titles – suffering a first-round exit at the hands of the Detroit Pistons – but who wouldn’t want to use a team containing Muggsy Bogues and Manute Bol?!

Fan Favourite! Bol has always been a favourite of 2K fans

The 5’3″ point guard is somewhat of a cult icon within the NBA and when you pair him with the 7’5″ centre, it’s quite a sight to behold!

They wouldn’t be the greatest classic team to use by any stretch of the imagination, but a fun one nonetheless.

2014-15 Atlanta Hawks

Now they aren’t one of the biggest franchises in the NBA, but the Hawks still deserve a little more respect when it comes to classic teams.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Which edition should you buy?

The only classic Hawks squad that is currently available to use in NBA 2K is the 85-86 team – led by Dom Wilkins – but as far as All Stars go, the 2014-15 squad might be even better!

Kyle Korver, Paul Millsap, Al Horford and Jeff Teague all featured in this star-studded lineup. Surely it’s time to get them added into the 2K franchise.

2008-09 Orlando Magic

They are still without an NBA title, but boy did the Magic come close in 2008!

HOWARD! The big centre is one of the best within 2K20’s MyTeam

Dwight Howard led the team all the way to the NBA finals – seeing off the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, in the second round. The Magic then knocked off the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Finals.

They fell short of a first title when Kobe Bryant inspired the Lakers to a 4-1 Finals win, but as far as classic Magic sides go, this is up there with the best of them!

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Xbox Series X: Price Revealed, Dual Access, Specs & more