NBA 2K20: Release date, Cover stars, WNBA, Rookie ratings & more

Eight weeks on from the NBA Finals and we have had the thrills of the NBA Draft, looking at the names who are set to light up courts across the nation over the next few years. Trade season is in full flow, with ﻿Kevin Durant swapping the Warriors for the Nets﻿. But what's next? Well, fortunately, NBA 2K20 is around the corner, and we've got all the latest information to keep you updated.

Like last year, 2K will release three editions of the infamous basketball series. The Standard Edition, featuring Anthony Davis as the cover star; The Deluxe Digital Edition, featuring Davis with a gold themed background, and the Legend Edition starring Dwyane Wade in a vibrant Miami theme.

2K will release all three editions of the game on September 6, 2019 across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC & ﻿Google Stadia﻿. There is currently no official trailer for the new game but is likely to drop just around a month before the game is released.

NBA 2K20 Standard Edition

The NBA 2K20 Standard Edition will be available in physical and digital formats for $59.99. Players who pre-order will receive at launch:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

5 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League packs (delivered one per week)

5 Heat Check packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition

The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available in digital format only for $79.99 and will include:

35,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

10 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week)

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

1 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Card

NBA 2K20 Legend Edition

The NBA 2K20 Legend Edition will be available in physical and digital format for $99.99 and will feature custom cover art and exclusive in-game items, including:

100,000 Virtual Currency

50,000 MyTEAM Points

20 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

MyPLAYER Clothing Capsule

MyPLAYER Apparel Collection

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one per week)

20 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one per week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 MyTEAM Theme Packs (one per theme release across the next five releases)

2 Sapphire MyTEAM Cover Athlete Cards

WNBA

For the first time in NBA 2K history, women will feature as a part of the basketball game franchise. A'Ja Wilson, Britney Grier and more of the WNBA superstars will be in the game and playable. Similarly to ﻿FIFA 20﻿, Women will be playable online but nothing has been said on the MyTeam features.

Credit: 2KOptimism remains amongst fans in the hopes of a female-based MyCareer, 2K have played their cards close to their chest like in previous years and we will just have to wait and see for more information.

The highest-rated rookies

Zion Williamson – 81 Overall – Forward

Ja Morant – 79 Overall – Guard

RJ Barrett – 78 Overall – Guard

De’andre Hunter – 77 Overall – Forward

Darius Garland – 77 Overall – Guard

