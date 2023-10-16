NBA 2K24: How to fix Error Code 6f8ce31b

Many NBA 2K24 MyCAREER mode players are annoyed and affected by the latest NBA 2K24 error code 6f8ce31b. Developers didn’t fix lots of bugs and glitches, and it’s needless to say the 2K community is far from happy with that.

We already reported about the badge reset glitch that came after the NBA 2K24 Update 1.4 Patch. Now, a new problem emerges, but it’s nothing we can’t solve.

We will show you how to fix error code 6f8ce31b, so you can continue playing with your MyPLAYER without losing all the progress you’ve made.

What is NBA 2K24 Error Code 6f8ce31b?

The NBA 2K24 error code 6f8ce31b is an error code that affects MyCAREER mode save files, whether they are corrupted or missing. This issue can appear to players on any of the available platforms of NBA 2K24 who have had problems when saving their MyCAREER mode progress.

click to enlarge Error Code 6f8ce31b

Players have reported that when they select the Player File in the MyCAREER menu, the game begins to load, but after a few seconds, a message pops up saying, “There is an issue with your connection to our online services.”

How to fix the NBA 2K24 6f8ce31b Error Code

If you encounter the 6f8ce31b error message, we recommend reinstalling NBA 2K24. This way, you can ensure that all the NBA 2K24 files are installed correctly, and there are no damaged files that could disrupt your gaming experience again. However, make sure that you have uploaded your data to the cloud before uninstalling the game to prevent any losses. Once you reinstall NBA 2K24, you should be able to find the MyPLAYER file and play MyCAREER without any issues.

Fixing the NBA 2K24 Error Code 6f8ce31b can be frustrating, but if you follow each step correctly, you can save yourself from the process of starting a new career and losing all the progress you made with the corrupted file.

Hopefully, we helped you to solve this issue.