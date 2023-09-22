NBA 2K24 Season 2 is just around the corner, and players are very excited to see what content it brings. There is still time for players to continue their grind to LVL 40 and claim all of the Season 1 rewards. However, the clock is ticking and Season 2 is closer than ever.

We already know when Season 2 goes live, and have an idea of what rewards players can expect. There are also some updates to the Season Pass you should be aware of.

So, without further ado, let's find out everything about NBA 2K24 Season 2.

Release date

As mentioned above, we already know the exact date and time when Season 2 goes live. For anyone worried about not being able to reach LVL 40 and claim all of the rewards of Season 1, stay calm, you still have plenty of time left.

click to enlarge + 3 This Kyrie Irving card was the Season 1 LVL 40 reward.

Season 2 goes live on Friday, 20 October at around 8AM PT/ 16PM GMT. So, you still have a little over three weeks to complete all the Season 1 agendas, challenges, and missions, and collect all of the rewards. This should be more than enough time for players who are griding for LVL 40 to reach it.

Season 2 programs

With the arrival of a new Season, we expect some new programs to arrive at MyTEAM. These programs will bring some spectacular cards, that possess great attributes, and badges, and that are perfect if you want to upgrade your team.

Just like Season 1 had the Legendary Path Event, which required players to complete multiple card collections to redeem a 94 OVR Shaquille O'Neal card, we expect Season 2 to have something similar.

click to enlarge + 3

A plethora of new card series are also expected to arrive throughout Season 2. These card series will bring a wide variety of cards, with some being among the best in the game, while others being only useful to use in the exchanges feature.

We still don't know exactly what card series or programs will be coming in Season 2. But we will make sure to update this article as soon as that information is made available, so stay tuned for that.

Rewards

As it happens with every new NBA 2K season, Season 2 will also bring plenty of rewards. Players can earn these rewards by completing challenges, playing games, or completing the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM agendas.

Oh, there is also another way to complete the NBA 2K24 Season 2 and acquire all of the rewards at the same time. To do that, you just need to pull your credit card out and pay to skip all levels of the Season 2 Pass.

We expect the Season 2 rewards to be similar to the ones that we had in Season 1. This means you will most likely be able to earn badges, Floor Setters, shot meters, clothes and other cosmetics, a plethora of cards, packs, and more.

Season 2 Pass

Just like it happened in Season 1, players will have three Season 2 Passes, with two of them being premium. These premium passes are called the Pro Pass and the Hall Of Fame Pass, and they cost $9.99 and $19.99 respectively.

click to enlarge + 3

The premium passes bring many more rewards than the standard Pass, with the Hall Of Fame Pass even giving users a 10 LVLs head start. So, if you want access to the best rewards in Season 2, get ready to spend some money.

We hope this guide answered all the questions you had about Season 2. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101. You can also read our NBA 2K24 review here.