PUBG Mobile: When will Season 13 end?

PUBG Mobile Season 13 has shaken up the game with all kinds of new content. But when will it end?

PUBG Mobile’s Season 13 shook the whole game up on arrival with new skins, new emotes, new gun skins, and plenty more.

This of course only weeks out from Update 1.18.0 which did much of the same, introducing new game modes, new guns and more.

So with all the excitement around this new content, it’s time to look forward to the next big PUBG Mobile release. But it will likely come after Season 13 ends.

So when will PUBG Mobile Season 13 end?

When will Season 13 end?

ALL GOOD THINGS- Season 13 brought plenty to PUBG Mobile, but it will be over eventually.

PUBG Mobile seasons are on a very regular schedule, which means we can accurately predict when Season 13 will finish.

With this 3-month time period in mind, we expect Season 13 to end around August 13th.

What can we expect from Season 14?

TOP OF THE LINE- We can only hope to get another vehicle like the Golden Mirado in Mad Miramar.

PUBG Mobile seasons are some of the biggest content additions to the game every few months. They include all kinds of unlockable goodies, ranging from skins, to gun skins, to voice packs, to emotes, and plenty more.

Each season has a theme to it that dictates the skins and gun skins.

Season 13’s theme was Toy’s Playground, which game players skins similar to Power Rangers with Lava and Flash Superman. It also introduced lego-inspired gun skins.

While we don’t yet know what Season 14’s theme will be, we can expect several new character skins and gun skins to fall under its style.

What’s next for PUBG Mobile?

LOOKING ON- Where do we go from PUBG Mobile Season 13?

While we know we’ll be seeing a new PUBG Mobile season in roughly 3 months, it’s safe to say there will be some awesome new content in the meantime. This was the case for Season 13, which was preceded by Update 1.18.0 just two weeks earlier.

Update 1.18.0 brought tons of new features to the game, including: Mad Miramar, Bluehole Mode, Jungle Adventure mode, the P90, the Kar98k and new scope on Miramar, the Golden Mirado, and more.

Outside of this update there were also new content additions around Season 13 like Cold Front Survival, and a sandstorm in Miramar.

With this in mind, we can expect awesome new content before Season 14 is here, whether it’s new maps, new guns, or something better.

