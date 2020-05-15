PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date: New Content, Release Date, Royale Pass, Cosmetics and More!

We will soon be getting more cosmetic and gameplay updates for one for the biggest Mobile games in the world!

PUBG Mobile has flourished into an amazing title. Attracting its own fan base and audience and splitting away from its original PC release.

This has given the developers a lot of flexibility when it comes to cosmetics and how the game balances.

We have a little while until the release of Season 14, but there will undoubtedly be some fantastic changes.

Read on below to find out all the details for the release of Season 14 as well as some extra content details.

NOW WATCH BELOW - PUBG Mobile Season 12 is almost here! Here's what you need to know!



Season 13 New Content

Season 13 will bring a brand-new Battle Pass alongside all the gameplay changes that are likely to come with the update.

TEAM UP AND SHOWDOWN – Win the battle by using cunning teamwork and skill!

This is known as a ‘Royale Pass’ and features a bunch of cosmetics for you to unlock throughout that season. This progression is a great way to stay committed to the game.

We can also expect a new theme for the season, bringing with it other cosmetics of a certain style.

Season 13 releasing on the 13 May 2020. Season 12 lasted around 8-9 weeks, and we are likely to see the same length for Season 13.

Check out our other article on the PUBG Mobile Season 13 release date for more information.

Season 13 is set to end on 7 July 2020. This will also mean any progression on the Royale Pass will stop and you’ll need to purchase the next one.

BREATHE, AIM AND SHOOT – Practice your aim with each gun and find out which one is your favourite.

Season 14 will begin shortly after the end of Season 13, so we can expect this to be around the 8 July.

This will last around 8-9 weeks and end in September. This is when Season 15 will begin again bringing new gameplay and cosmetics.

New Season 14 Content

Season 14 will bring a new Royale pass with great cosmetics and a new genre and theme for these skins to follow.

As well as this, we will see other cosmetics release alongside the Royale pass. This can be for anything from your AK-47 to your favourite vehicle.

As well as cosmetic updates, we’ll likely get a host of new gameplay changes. This could be anything, like a new weapon or vehicle, to a new game mode.

With the release of Season 13, we got a new game mode called ‘Cartoon Rangers’. Maybe we’ll see something similar in Season 14?

We will be following Developer updates closer to the release date of Season 14, so be sure to check back at a later date for all the latest news!