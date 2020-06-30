PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Price, Cost, Release Date, Rewards, & more

If you want to get the most out of the new season then you’ll need to buy the Royale Pass!

A new season of PUBG Mobile is on its way.

With that comes an new Royale Pass to earn amazing rewards!

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14.

That means it could be any time after Season 13 ends, so from late on 12 July.

We expect it to be on 13 July.

Royale Pass cost

The Royale Pass cost is the same every season, which is great!

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC. Meanwhile, the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC.

In real money, that equates to $10 and $25.

You can buy UC here.

The Elite Plus Royale Pass comes with a 25 rank bonus, giving you a big head start to hit rank 100!

Theme & rewards

The Season 14 theme is “Spark the Flame”.

GET READY: Win matches and spark the flame!

We’ve seen a few rewards, skins, and cosmetics get leaked out on some leading YouTube channels.

