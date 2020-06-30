[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass: Price, Cost, Release Date, Rewards, & more

If you want to get the most out of the new season then you’ll need to buy the Royale Pass!

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 30, 2020
pubg mobile season 14 royale pass

A new season of PUBG Mobile is on its way.

With that comes an new Royale Pass to earn amazing rewards!

Contents hide
1 Season 14 Royale Pass release date
2 Royale Pass cost
3 Theme & rewards

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Season 14 Royale Pass release date

The new Royale Pass will arrive alongside Season 14.

erangel map pubg mobile
ERANGEL 2.0?: Will the updated Erangel map finally enter PUBG Mobile?

That means it could be any time after Season 13 ends, so from late on 12 July.

We expect it to be on 13 July.

Royale Pass cost

The Royale Pass cost is the same every season, which is great!

The Elite Royale Pass will cost 600 UC. Meanwhile, the Elite Plus Royale Pass will cost 1800 UC.

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Bots: How to spot & exploit AI enemies

In real money, that equates to $10 and $25.

You can buy UC here.

The Elite Plus Royale Pass comes with a 25 rank bonus, giving you a big head start to hit rank 100!

Theme & rewards

The Season 14 theme is “Spark the Flame”.

season 14 spark the flame 2
GET READY: Win matches and spark the flame!

We’ve seen a few rewards, skins, and cosmetics get leaked out on some leading YouTube channels.

pubg mobile season 14 weapon
pubg mobile pharoah 1
pubg ace parachute

READ MORE: PUBG Mobile: How to play on controller and keyboard & mouse

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon