Crash Bandicoot: Mobile Game set for release?

We have some good news for you Crash Bandicoot fans, but it's probably not as good as you think.

It looks like there's a brand new Crash Bandicoot game in the works!

However, it's looking like it's going to be an endless runner for mobile rather than another glorious Team Racing game.

*Collective sighs*

The news came in a recent leak, so continue reading for all the information we have on it.

The Leak

Artwork showing a new Crash Bandicoot mobile title seems to have leaked via some Facebook ads, and the images have now been splashed across Twitter.

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER LEAK: But is this the news that Crash fans were waiting for?

Thanks to the logo, we know it's being made by King (the developer behind Candy Crush), while the gameplay pics suggest you'll be running around, collecting wumpa fruit.

Realistically it's going to be a lot like Temple Run, but featuring Crash Bandicoot.

What's not to love?

Description

A description of the game was briefly available on Storemaven, but it now seems to have been removed.

Luckily, a user going by the name 'Kotaku' managed to get a screenshot, so you can check out what's in store.

In all fairness, Crash would be a great fit for an endless mobile runner, even if it's not the type of sequel that fans were looking.