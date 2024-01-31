Find out what every MLB The Show 24 edition offers.

MLB The Show 24 is inching closer and closer to its release date, and fans can't wait to get their hands on the game. However, many players wonder what edition they should buy, and what unique perks and rewards each edition contains.

So far, only the Standard Edition has been revealed and is available for pre-order. However, not all platforms contain the same pre-order rewards and perks for the Standard Edition, which surprised many fans.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the MLB The Show 24 editions.

MLB The Show 24 Standard Edition

The MLB The Show 24 Standard Edition is the cheapest edition of the game, and because of that doesn't bring a lot of perks or rewards.

Two Standard Editions are coming this year, one for the Last-Gen consoles PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and another for the Current-Gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show The MLB The Show 24 Standard Edition for the PS5.

Similar to what happened last year, the price and pre-order rewards are different for the Current-Gen and the Last-Gen. The Standard Edition pre-order costs $59.99 on Last-Gen and $69.99 on Current-Gen.

The pre-order bonuses for each platform are the following:

Current-Gen:

Full game

5 The Show Packs

5K Stubs

Dual Entitlement (Digital Only)

Last-Gen:

5K Stubs

Collector's Edition expected rewards and price

As mentioned above, only the Standard Edition pre-order prices and rewards have been revealed. However, we know that a Collector's Edition is coming to MLB The Show 24, and we expect it to include some great rewards.

The Collector's Edition will be revealed on 6 February, and it's expected to be the most expensive edition of the game. Looking at years past, we have a good idea of the price, rewards and perks this edition might include.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show Last year's Captain Edition was the most expensive edition of the game.

We expect the Collector's Edition to cost around $99.99 and to be available for all platforms. As for the rewards and perks we expect them to be the following:

1 Collectors Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

5 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

10K Stubs

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

Special physical memorabilia

All of the information regarding this edition will be revealed on 6 February. We will make sure to update this article as soon as that information is announced, so make sure to bookmark this article.

MLB The Show 24: Community disappointed with cover athlete choice| MLB The Show 24 Ratings: Player ratings predictions|Is MLB The Show 24 on Nintendo Switch?|Is MLB The Show 24 on PS4 & Xbox One?

For more articles like this, take a look at our MLB The Show page.