MLB The Show 24 is one of the most anticipated sports games in 2024, and like most sports titles it has more than one edition. The most prestigious edition of all is the Collector's Edition, which every year includes unique rewards.

Many fans have been wondering what rewards this year's Collector's Edition will bring, who will grace its cover, when it will be available for purchase, and how much it will cost.

So without further ado, let's find out everything about the MLB The Show 24 Collector's Edition.

The MLB The Show 24 Collector's Edition will be revealed on Tuesday, 6 February. It should become available for pre-order on the same day, similar to what happened with Standart Edition.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show MLB The Show 24 Standart Edition cover.

All the information about the MLB The Show 24 Collector's Edition should be made available on the same day. This includes the platforms it will be available for, its cover athlete, the price, rewards, and other perks.

Collector's Edition expected rewards

As mentioned above, the Collector's Edition will be revealed on Tuesday, 6 February, and we expect it to be the most expensive edition of MLB The Show 24.

This edition will include much more rewards and perks than the Standart Edition. It will also have a different cover athlete, most likely a legend of the game. If it follows the model of years past, it might even include some kind of special physical memorabilia, such as a jersey, figure, or hat.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: MLB The Show 23 Last year's Captain Edition, the equivalent to this year's Collector's Edition, was the most expensive edition of the game.

When it comes to in-game rewards, it should also have plenty to offer, and it's perhaps the right Editon if you plan to be competitive in the Diamond Dynasty mode. That's because those rewards will give you a head start over the competition.

We expect the Collector's Edition rewards and perks to be the following:

1 Collectors Choice Pack

1 Choice Pack

1 Special Uniform Choice Pack

2 Gold Choice Packs

5 Show Packs

1 Ballplayer Pack

1 Double Daily Rewards

1 Cover Athlete Bat Skin

10K Stubs

Dual Entitlement

Early Access (4 Days)

Special physical memorabilia

We will update this article as soon as more official information is made available, so make sure to bookmark this article.

