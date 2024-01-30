Will the game continue to be available for Nintendo Switch?

The MLB season might be long gone, but MLB The Show 24 is fast approaching. Fans are excited to see what the San Diego Studio will do to take the title to the next level and can't wait to get their hands on the game.

However, many players are wondering if the title will be available on Nintendo Switch. Will MLB The Show throw a curve ball to the Switch fans? Or will the title return to the popular console?

Let's find that out right now!

Will MLB The Show 24 be on Nintendo Switch?

As of right now, there is no official word from San Diego Studio about whether MLB The Show 24 will be released on Nintendo Switch or not.

However, since arriving at the console for the first time in 2022, new editions of MLB The Show have always been released for Nintendo Switch. It also quickly became one of the most popular sports games on the platform.

click to enlarge Credit: MLB The Show

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the game's release on PS4 & Xbox One, we expect MLB The Show 24 to be available for the Nintendo Switch. The game has found a lot of success on the platform and would be a mistake for San Diego Studio to not capitalize on it.

If the Switch 2 had already been released, perhaps the game wouldn't make its way to Nintendo Switch, as it seems Sony studios are moving away from the old generation of consoles.

However, the Switch 2 is rumoured to only be in the development stages, so it's not something Nintendo Switch owners should worry about.

